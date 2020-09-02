House Republicans have invoked a little used House rule to force creation of a committee to investigate House Speaker Michael Madigan and determine if he should be disciplined.

Madigan responded by calling the move a "political stunt."

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs and two other Republican House members quietly filed a petition to force creation of a Special Investigative Committee as allowed by House rules. House Republicans said the subject of the petition is Madigan and "surrounds information from the Deferred Prosecution Agreement entered into by ComEd and the United States Attorney’s Office."

"Given the fact admitted by ComEd for its nine-year-long scheme to bribe Speaker Madigan, the Illinois House of Representatives must do its job and conduct a thorough investigation," Durkin said in a statement.

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine after federal prosecutors charged the utility with one count of bribery. They said ComEd gave contracts and jobs to Madigan associates in an attempt to curry favor with the Speaker. The bribery count will be dropped in the future if ComEd continues to cooperate with prosecutors in their on-going investigation.

Madigan has not been charged with anything and has denied any wrongdoing.

The petition was signed by Durkin and Reps. Ryan Spain of Peoria and Andrew Chesney of Freeport.

Durkin appointed Reps. Tom Demmer of Dixon, Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst and Grant Wehrli of Naperville as the GOP members of the committee. He said the U.S. Attorney’s office has been advised of the petition and the process moving forward. He said the committee will not interfere with the federal investigation.

Normally, the Speaker would appoint three Democratic members to serve on the panel, including the chair. However, Madigan said he immediately recused himself from the process when he first learned of the petition. He turned the issue over to Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, the House Majority Leader.

Madigan issued a lengthy statement that called the GOP move "a political stunt only months away from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes."

"Republicans don’t want to focus on the fact that we have a federal administration that has used the White House to prop up Donald Trump’s wealthy campaign donors and friends at the expense of the American people," Madigan said.

He said Republicans also want to divert attention from Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the racial divisions he "relishes."

Madigan also said two major energy bills that benefited ComEd were passed with Republican support and were also supported by labor, environmentalists and consumer advocates. Madigan said Republican staffers were involved in negotiating the legislation.

There is no state law that prohibits members of the General Assembly from making job recommendations, Madigan added.

"If Rep. Durkin wants to question whether legislators should be allowed to make job recommendations, I encourage him to be transparent and disclose all of the jobs he has requested or lobbyists he has recommended over the years," Madigan said. "He should also disclose the various actions he personally took to pass the energy bills, both in 2011 and 2016."

Madigan concluded by saying, "I can’t identify one thing Rep. Durkin and the Illinois Republican Party have done to help Illinois residents struggling from a global pandemic and weakened economy."

Harris said the process being invoked by the GOP has only been used twice in the past. Once followed the arrest and indictment of former Rep. Derrick Smith, D-Chicago, and the other was after former Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, was charged by federal authorities.

"The Speaker has not been accused of or charged with any criminal action or wrongdoing and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," Harris said. "With that said, it is important that we follow the process and provide the petitioners and the Speaker with an opportunity to address the petition."

He said Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch of Chicago, will serve as chair of the committee. Reps. Elizabeth Hernandez of Cicero and Natalie Manley of Joliet will also serve. He said all proceedings will be public.

Gov. JB Pritzker said that maybe the committee will get answers from Madigan about the ComEd issue.

"As I have said all along, there are questions that need to be answered by the Speaker and perhaps the creation of this legislative committee will actually get some of those answers," he said.

He said he hopes it is not a political stunt.

"I hope they will be seeking real answers," he said.

The likelihood the panel will recommend disciplinary action against Madigan is remote. That takes a majority vote of the committee that is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats, meaning a Democrat would have to cross over and support the Republicans.

Contact Doug Finke: doug.finke@sj-r.com, 788-1527, twitter.com/dougfinkesjr