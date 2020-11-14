PEORIA — So much was different about the Red-White scrimmage for the Bradley women Saturday at Renaissance Coliseum.

No fans, assigned seats for the players 6 feet apart and pre-game COVID testing were among the changes from the pre-COVID world.

"The piped-in crowd noise was weird and the logistics of managing timeouts was all different," said BU coach Andrea Gorski. "Players go to their assigned seats while the coaches talk. Then in the last minute of the timeout, I talk with the players going into the game and the other coaches talk to the other players and tell them what’s going on. It was a good COVID rehearsal, too."

It didn’t take long for the Braves to adjust as they put on an offensive show in a 51-36 win for the Red squad in the 20-minute scrimmage. Senior guard Gabi Haack led the way with 16 points and six rebounds, while Mahri Petree contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the winners, who shot 54% from the field.

"The first time out, the defense is usually ahead of the offense, but it was opposite for us," Gorski said. "We put up a lot of points. Offensively, I liked how we shot the ball and our shot selection was pretty good. Defense and rebounding we’ll focus on doing a better job."

Among the newcomers, Gorski was particularly impressed with freshman forward Tete Danso, who had 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting along with two blocks. She also guarded BU leading returning scorer Lasha Petree, who was held to 2-for-10 shooting and just seven points.

"Tete played free and loose and I was impressed with her," Gorski said.

Tatum Koenig’s 12 points and freshman Isis Fitch with 11 points topped the White team.

Bradley will open its regular season at home Nov. 25 against an opponent to be named.

"With no closed scrimmage or exhibition game this year, it was really good to get this under our belts," Gorski said.

