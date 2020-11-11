PEORIA — Professional pitcher Zach McAllister is scheduled to introduce a showing of the 1989 film "Field of Dreams" on Thursday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

McAllister is a Chillicothe native who was injured this past offseason while part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. The Illinois Valley Central graduate is presenting the film — along with his fiancee Kamerin Elsasser — as part of the museum’s Community Pix on the Giant Screen series.

In April, the Journal Star sports staff picked "Field of Dreams" as its favorite sports movie of all-time ahead of films like "Hoop Dreams," "Hoosiers" and "Major League."

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m and the movie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 each for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $5.50 for children. Only 40 tickets are available. You can purchase them online at peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

McAllister, 32, was sidelined in April when he broke a bone in his arm while training at home. He has logged slightly more than six big-league seasons, mostly with the Cleveland Indians. Now a free agent, McAllister signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in April.