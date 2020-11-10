The most unique fall sports season in Illinois High School Association history is now safely in the books.

Safety and participation were the key outcomes for area athletes, coaches, athletics directors and administrators throughout the state, as the fall provided a "test" case moving forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you think of how recently raw last spring was and how bad that was, you did get an opportunity," Metamora athletics director Jared Hart said, alluding to the IHSA canceling last school year’s final athletic seasons. "It was different, but I think people were thankful for that."

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson, who lives in the Peoria area and is the father of a high school athlete, gave the fall — that included the outdoor sports of cross country, golf and tennis and the indoor sport of girls swimming — an overall thumbs up.

"From our perspective, things went really well," Anderson said. "Our schools followed the guidelines we set out. And none of that surprised us at all. Granted, these were low-risk sports and there were some hiccups here or there.

"We’ve gotten reports of students, whether quarantined or a positive test, that had to step out (of competition). But, all in all, it has been a successful fall and I hope it will bode well for us going forward."

Anderson noted that part of the IHSA executive board’s decision to move forward with basketball on time, in defiance of Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, was the result of positive data they have received on the fall.

Anderson said the IHSA is still in the process of gathering data on the fall sports.

"Some of the early things I’m hearing is rarely did the number of participants within different sports ever fall below 90 percent," Anderson said. "It’s always 95-97 percent of the students maintained their participation throughout the season.

"What we can take (into the winter) is the guidelines work. We’re going to stay generally consistent with the guidelines we have in place and now hope to expand the opportunities."

Monticello athletics director Dan Sheehan is one of those that compiled data on contact days and in-season results.

Of eight Sages sports that utilized out of season contact days, 230 students participated — including a record number for football weightlifting. In a total of 87 contact days, only four athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and nine were quarantined from positive results. The school did not have one case of COVID-19 spread through athletics.

Monticello also did not have any positive cases of 55 students that participated in the five fall sports.

Hart agreed the fall, though mostly outdoors and "low risk," could be used as a test case.

"You had a lot of kids do a lot of competitions, had a lot of people traveling, lot of people moving around and going to practices, so that can be a little bit of a data set for you," Hart said.

Hart also noted the difficult position administrators throughout the state were put in with athletics a go in the fall.

"You step back and you look and say, ‘Man, this is kinda scary," he said. "I don’t want to be in charge of something that could harm others or infect others. Anytime we host, we risk some things. It’s a real challenge.

"You don’t ever want to do anything to put people in harm's way, but life is somewhat harmful. So you have to look at those risks and rewards, look at the greater picture and communicate with your administration. We obviously follow the guidelines of the IHSA. You look and say, yeah we can do this and do it safely."

Just having the opportunity was a surprise to many coaches.

"My expectations before the season were pretty bleak," Pekin golf coach Jeremy Crouch said. "I remember saying that I would be happy if we were able to have a conference schedule. Obviously, we were able to go way beyond that; which was great."

Notre Dame swimming and diving coach Derek Amerman agreed.

"I was 99 percent certain we were not going to have a season, so to be able to have one that was conducted safely and allowed the girls an opportunity to compete and succeed was awesome," he said.

There were both positives and negatives that came from the unique guidelines.

Morton cross country season was a major success, with the girls winning conference, regional and sectional titles. The boys also won the Mid-Illini and regionals, then placed second to Metamora in sectionals before capturing the unofficial "state" championship at the Shazam Racing 2020 XC Championships.

But the Potters were hit hard all season by contact tracing. The only time they competed with a full boys and girls lineup was at regionals.

"It was difficult to navigate all the quarantines and restrictions, but the kids are really malleable, they learn quickly and they adapt," said Morton coach Joel Zehr. "When we had kids on quarantine, (we were) checking with them to make sure they were part of the team. Whether we were scattered all over the place or we were gathered together for practice, our message was, ‘We are one team.’ And they did a phenomenal job of that."

Larger races were competed in flights, negating teams from running as a pack and feeding off each other.

"There is an importance to running with a pack," Dunlap cross country coach Chris Friedman said. "You preach that in a normal year and I don’t know if kids at 16 and 17 (years old) completely get it. But when you start separating them out like this format forces you to do, they suddenly start to get it."

Zehr did see a positive side to the flight format.

"The one nice thing was that they were able to cheer each other on and be part of the team mentality, even when they weren’t racing," Zehr said. "Watching them be a part of that and supporting their teammates was a big side effect."

Golf was the first to start and was a sport that naturally allows for social distancing. But not all was easy.

"The most frustrating part of the season was early when masks were being mandated at all times," Crouch said. "Thankfully, that requirement was short-lived. The only other point of contention was the mandate to keep the flags in, which really wasn't a large issue unless it was really windy."

Crouch was proud of the way his players recognized the privilege of playing.

"I, like so many other coaches and administrators, am just really happy for the seniors who were able to compete and represent their school and community in their final season."

The Dunlap tennis team still managed to win conference and sectional titles, in a non-contact sport where social distancing is also natural.

"Thankfully we were able to avoid most of the quarantines by spacing our girls out and breaking our team of 47 girls into four groups (two that met daily, and two that met on alternating days)," said Dunlap coach Patrick Gornik. "Balancing that act and doing what we could with skill levels was the biggest take-away. I feel more comfortable with our ability to manage our larger team in the spring."

Swimming was the only indoor season and only "medium-risk" sport to compete in the fall.

An outside area at Central Park Pool actually allowed families to watch a few home meets for the Notre Dame swimmers. When an athlete competed, parents could watch, then return to the outside area. The weather, of course, will prevent that option in the boys season.

Not having relays was a big downside of swimming. And though only a limited number of girls could compete throughout the season, Notre Dame and Richwoods came together for a season-ending taper meet for girls not going to sectionals.

Warm up times during sectionals was also difficult. Teams were given 40 minutes for all their competitors to warm up, one person in a lane at a time.

Amerman took away two major positives.

"As we had to split the athletes to be 6 feet apart minimum, we learned how to adapt practices to allow for more opportunities for them," he said. "We had them all start together, at the same time, instead of going behind each other as was the practice before all of this. This will be something that we continue to do in the future."

Another plus?

"This season really showed me how resilient my team is," Amerman said. "They had so many things change for them this year (from no overnight road trips, to practice changes, masks at practice) … but our girls did it without complaint."

Friedman wrapped up the sentiment of many this fall season.

"I will always remember this year," he said. "There’s no doubt about that. And these kids, because they did get through the season. They handled themselves well on and off course, in hallways, homes, social life … My guess is we grew up a lot because of it. But boy, it’s tough."

