PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen were forced to opt out of the 2020-21 Southern Professional Hockey League season because of COVID-19 restrictions from the state on staging games at Carver Arena.

With no hockey to look forward to this season, we'll instead look back once a week on pjstar.com at some of the great games, the great moments and the great characters who have been part of the 39-year franchise in Peoria.

We'll bring you interviews, video and pictures where possible, and re-run the stories to get you through a pandemic-stricken season.

Nov. 10, 1990: Rivermen 4, Salt Lake City 3 (SO). Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest games in Peoria Rivermen history, an intense comeback victory with a dramatic ending to extend a record win streak.

This was Game 15 of what turned out to be a professional hockey record 18-game win streak delivered by the Rivermen from Oct. 6-Nov. 22 in the class-AAA International Hockey League.

"I sure remember the feel of that comeback," Rivermen captain and Game No. 15 hero Dave Thomlinson said Monday. "When we went to the shootout, we were pretty confident we were going to keep the streak alive. Hard to believe it's been 30 years."

Salt Lake City set the record at 15 in 1988, and still had eight players from that team in the game against Peoria.

Fans stood in the concourse -- others were turned away at the box office -- and the crowd of 8,874 was, at that time, the fifth-largest crowd in Rivermen history and the largest of the Bruce Saurs ownership era.

The Rivermen trailed 3-1 with late in the third period. Then right wing Steve Tuttle scored off a rebound at 12:18, and defenseman Dominic Lavoie tied it at 13:03. A scoreless overtime followed, and then Peoria goaltender Pat Jablonski blanked the first four Salt Lake shooters in the penalty shot shootout tiebreaker.

It came down to Rivermen captain Dave Thomlinson, who stood at center ice, the crowd boiling. He glided in and beat goaltender Steve Guenette for the victory. Rivermen players piled on each other, and skated a victory lap, saluting the fans. One night later, Peoria destroyed Phoenix, 8-0, to set the IHL record at 16.

"The fans were rocking and when we scored those two late goals to tie it I think it might have been the loudest our fans had been," Thomlinson said Monday. "Salt Lake City always gave us trouble. I remember SLC didn't score a single goal on Jablonski in the shootout. We were roommates, and he told me afterward that there was no way he was going to be the one to blame for the streak ending."

And it all ended up with Thomlinson standing alone at center ice, ready to deliver the clinching shot.

Rivermen Hall of Fame broadcaster Norm Ulrich set the scene, through the din, telling listeners that Thomlinson could win it with his penalty shot. Then he said, "Thomlinson is ready. The crowd will tell you what happened."

And he went silent. The broadcast filled with the noise of bedlam in the arena seconds later.

"What a crowd. It was so loud that I had to slow down as I skated in on Guenette because I was shaking and my legs were tingling," Thomlinson said 30 years ago. "I was so caught up in everything. I just lost it. I had goosebumps."

On Monday, he looked back at it and said: "I just remember it being so loud and I knew if I scored it was over. So the adrenaline was definitely pumping and I am glad with how it worked out. I couldn't tell you where the puck went in, all I know is that it did. Thirty years later, so many great memories of that season."

Here’s my Journal Star story from that night:

Dave Thomlinson stood alone at center ice, and a standing-room-only, sellout crowd of 8,874 stood with him Saturday at Carver Arena.

The seconds that followed were a blur for the Peoria Rivermen captain as he glided down the ice, faked Salt Lake City goaltender Steve Guenette and scored to end and International Hockey League tiebreaker with a 4-3 victory.

In post-game frenzy, players jumped on each other and fell in piles. Coach Bob Plager tried to join the melee, then thought better of its and retreated to watch from the bench.

The crowd, largest in the Bruce Saurs ownership era and one of the top five in franchise history, had long since overflowed into the aisles and concourse.

Some would be turned away at the box office door, but the ones who got in were making noise usually reserved for championships.

The Rivermen players saluted them, skating a brief, small victory circle in their own end, sticks raised overhead.

"It was like they were out there on the ice with us," Rivermen defenseman Dominic Lavoie said. "Hell, when is the next time we're going to see something like this?"

This was no ordinary victory: The Rivermen beat the Salt Lake City Golden Eagles to tie an all-time league record for consecutive victories at 15. Fittingly, one of the teams with which they now share history is Salt Lake, which brought with it Saturday eight players who were on its record-setting squad in 1988.

Thomlinson, in the aftermath, was pumping his arms in the air, dancing on the ice.

"What a crowd. It was so loud that I had to slow down as I skated in on Guenette because I was shaking and my legs were tingling," said Thomlinson, head buried in his hands in a Peoria locker room trying to cope with its accomplishment. "I was so caught up in everything. I just lost it. I had goosebumps.

"I've been here a long time, seen this franchise go through a lot of bad times. This was one of the greatest games this franchise has ever had. It was a game that will live in people's memories forever."

They will remember Kelly Chase, reduced to one hand from an injury, standing his ground in two fights. They will remember Jim Vesey, crashing into the post on a breakaway, being carried from the ice and then returning to nearly score in overtime. They will remember goalie Pat Jablonski, stoning all four Salt Lake challengers he faced in the shootout.

"I was thinking about the shootout in the third period," Jablonski said. "I knew if we lost that way, people would blame me. I couldn't stop thinking about that."

Down 3-1 in the third period, the Rivermen looked beaten by the bigger, more physical Golden Eagles. Again and again, Peoria desperately pressured.

Finally, Steve Tuttle found an empty net with a rebound at 12:18, taking a pass from Nelson Emerson to make it 3-2.

Then Lavoie fluttered a shot from the left point that went through Guenette's legs 45 seconds later to tie.

"In four years, I've never had a feeling like tonight," Lavoie said. "This made up for all the times you want to quit the game. There can't be anything greater than this game, except maybe for getting married and having kids."

The rest, as they say, was history.

"It was a great thrill for me to sit there and watch this," Rivermen coach Bob Plager said. "Years from now someone, somewhere will be writing about this streak, and they'll be writing about us.

"I just doubt that I'll be around to ever see one like this again."

See you next week, when we get together to talk about the night the professional hockey win streak record was set.

