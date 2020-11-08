CHILLICOTHE — Club teams from Elmhurst York and St. Charles East captured championships Sunday in the third and final high school division competition of the 2020 XC Championships at Three Sister Park.

The unofficial "state" meet, hosted by Shazam Racing and MileSplit Illinois, concluded with top teams from the largest high schools in the state, or Class 3A competitors.

St. Charles East (Saints XC Club) dominated the boys event, behind the 1-2 finish from teammates Luke Schildmeyer and Micah Wilson. Schildmeyer covered the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 33.02 seconds, as Wilson followed in 15:35.05.

St. Charles East ended with 121 points -- 35 fewer than runner-up North Naperville. Elmhurst York (Kroy XC Club) was third (172).

Like the first two days, the girls opened the event with four flights. Elmhurst York put four runners in the top 20 to win the girls team title, led by Michaela Quinn’s sixth-place finish, with 58 points.

Naperville North, running as North Naperville, placed second (71) and Yorkville (Yorkville XC) ended third (159).

Oak-Park River Forest junior Josephine Wellin captured the individual girls title with a time of 17:25.64, for the fourth-place Huskies. Wellin’s time was 34.31-seconds ahead of runner up Katrina Schenker of Batavia (Distance Dawgz, 18:00.05). Maggie Gramboa of Naperville North came in third (18:02.90).

Pekin junior Olivia Wolf and sophomore teammate Lauren Filarski finished 41st (106th overall) and 43d (117th, 20:50.91), respectively, in the final flight that featured No 1 runners and top individuals.