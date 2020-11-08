NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears entered Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with an offensive line decimated by injuries and illness, and their issues showed in mistake-filled 24-17 loss in Nashville.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles with 1:04 to play in the fourth quarter to make it a one-touchdown game. But the Bears failed to recover the onside kick and dropped to 5-4 as the clock ran out.

"When you're sitting 5-1, to be 5-4, it hurts," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "But now we've got to make sure, whatever those issues are, we just at some point in time get this thing back on track."

The Bears' 17-point fourth quarter didn't make up for earlier miscues.

Foles was sacked three times. The Bears rushed for 56 yards. And the offensive line was responsible for three of the Bears' five penalties within three drives at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter.

And the issues went beyond that. Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Anthony Miller both lost fumbles. Newly acquired Titans cornerback Desmond King returned Montgomery's fumble 63 yards for a touchdown as part of a disastrous third quarter for the Bears in which they fell behind 17-0.

Once King picked up the ball, he said he knew he had to score. It was the third defensive TD of his career.

"I knew I had a short week of getting this down and not letting it be a distraction and using it as motivation knowing I have to get this done to go out there and play and have my teammates trust me while I'm out there," said King, who studied his new playbook and met with his new team virtually from his hotel room.

The Bears netted 105 yards of offense in the first half, and they didn't have a third-down conversion until their second drive of the third quarter. The were 2-for-15 on third-down conversions.

They were saved from a shutout by Cairo Santos' 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and also got into the end zone on Ryan Nall's 6-yard touchdown catch. Nall was in the game because Montgomery was being evaluated for a concussion.

Chicago defensive back Sherrick McManis of Peoria hurt his hand and didn't return.

The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Ryan Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night's division showdown against Indianapolis.

Tennessee got a big boost from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph both were waived.

The Titans' defense got a big confidence boost on Chicago's first drive. Foles hit Allen Robinson II for a 4-yard pass, but Robinson was marked out at the Tennessee 34 just shy of the first-down marker. The Titans stopped Montgomery for no gain, sparking a big celebration by Tennessee defenders.

"I'm proud that we got a win," Tannehill said. "I think it wasn't pretty. We didn't execute well enough. Too many missed opportunities offensively. The defense came out and played stout from the jump and kept us in it, and the offense was able to make enough plays to get the win."