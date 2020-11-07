MACOMB — A lot of talk this offseason when it comes to basketball is: How, where and when are games going to be played?

In the Summit League, the conference feels it has an effective plan in place as teams will play weekend back-to-back men’s and women’s doubleheaders all season.

For example, Western Illinois hosts North Dakota on Friday and Saturday the first weekend in January with the women playing first and the men to follow.

That’s two men’s and women’s doubleheaders on back-to-back nights, against the same opponent, in one venue.

And while that will lead to some adjustments, Leathernecks men’s coach Rob Jeter does have some familiarity with what it takes to play two conference games in two nights.

"I'm going to go out an a limb and say I might be the only coach in the league who played like that," he said. "I played Division III in the late 80s, early 90s, that's how we played, we played back-to-back, Friday-Saturday games, so I'm used to that, I'm accustomed to that.

"Now, our players aren't, so it's something to get used to, so we have to train and prepare them to play that way."

Preparation will be key in Summit League contests, as there is limited time for new wrinkles and adjustments.

"We have to be ready to make adjustments on the fly and make adjustments in the film room and not have a chance to go on the floor and go over it, we have to have a good staff who believe in the adjustments we make and players who believe in it," Jeter said. "It's going to be interesting because unlike when I played back-to-back games when it was a different opponent, now you're playing the same opponent who saw what you did the night before, so they're going to make adjustments.

"More than anything, you're going to have to rely on more bodies, I think team with a strong bench, that ninth, 10th man who can come in and give them some minutes are going to be teams who are more difficult to handle."

When it comes to the pre-Summit schedule, Jeter wants his team to take full advantage of the games it plays. And while nothing official has been released, Jeter did hint at what the nonconference schedule could resemble.

"For us, the nonconference schedule serves two purposes, one preparing and learning and getting ready for league, so we're going to place a lot of value in that," the coach said. "The other purpose of the nonconference is also to bring some money into the athletic department to help other programs in our department.

"It's always a two-fold approach at this level, we're definitely going to use games as a learning experience but we're also going to try to bring some money in and get a healthy program."

And when it comes to what teams around the country are doing, multiple team events, or MTEs have been all the rage.

Jeter does like the MTE set-up, but does say they may not be in the cards for Western this year.

"To me the MTEs are good in theory, if you're in that area where you can take advantage of that, it's outstanding to play three or four games, you're in a bubble, you can see a lot of other teams play, a lot of advantages to that, but in order to take advantage of the MTEs, you have to be able to get on a bus and do that," he said. "For some of us, we're just outside of an area where it is a comfortable bus ride to get there, but if you're in an area where you can get to a destination to bubble up three or four teams and play some games, that's good but I don't think we're in a situation where we can play in one this year, however I do like the approach."