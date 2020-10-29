A pair of Hornets have soared well above the competition this cross country season.

Eureka teammates Anna Perry and Alexi Fogo are not just the top two runners on the Hornets girls cross country team. They are the two fastest girls in the Journal Star area this season and rank No. 2 and No. 4 in the state, among Class 1A girls.

Unfortunately, the duo will not get the chance to run together Saturday at the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.

The fear that has surrounded all athletes this fall fell on Fogo late Monday night, when the senior became a victim to COVID-19 contact tracing.

She has to sit out Saturday’s meet and must await word from the Illinois Department of Public Health on whether or not she can compete the following week at Shazam Racing’s 2020 XC Championships at Three Sisters Park

"I am sad, of course, that I won’t be able to race in a Eureka jersey one last time or contribute to the team on Saturday," Fogo said. "However, I am so grateful to the IHSA and our school for the opportunities I had to race this season, considering there could have been no season at all.

"Our school has done the best they can to keep us all as safe as possible, but I just happened to be in an unfortunate situation and ended being contact traced. I am choosing to focus on all of the positive experiences I had this season and the great memories I made with my team."

When healthy, the duo was unmatched this season.

"It has been such an honor coaching the two of them and watching them grind out runs and workouts day in and day out," Eureka coach Olivia Morris said.

Perry, a junior and the reigning Journal Star Girls Runner of the Year, owns a season-best time of 17 minutes, 8.8 seconds. Only 2019 state champ Lianna Surtz of Aurora Rosary has a better three-mile effort (16:58.0).

Fogo, a two-time all-stater, has the fourth best state time at 17:30.2 -- more than 25 seconds faster than the next closest clocking in the area.

Not many elite runners have the luxury of having a teammate that can keep up with them in practice and meets.

"I really like having her as a teammate," said Perry. "We use each other for meets, practices and workouts. It’s going to be a big adjustment without having her on the team next year."

Said Fogo: "We do feed off each other. It’s nice to know we always have one person to run with and work with … to push each other to be the best we can be."

Fogo, who plans to run at Gonzaga University, is not upset about taking a second seat to Perry the past two seasons.

"Having good teammates is always a blessing," Fogo said. "If being second means I have someone in front of me that’s an extremely talented runner and will push me to be the best I can be, then I will be grateful for that opportunity. To me, it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here trying to do the best I can and I know Anna’s doing the same."

All year they have also been focused on leading a young Hornets team. Of No. 3-ranked Eureka’s next nine top runners, three are freshmen, four are sophomores and one is a junior. Those runners will be even more relied on at the sectional, in the absence of Fogo.

"They all bring a lot of energy to the team and they are all so eager to contribute and listen so well," Fogo said of the underclassmen. "They take our advice, super well. It’s kinda exciting because you know the group has a lot of potential moving forward. Even if I might not be here for that, I’m glad that I can be here to help start them on their journey."

