METAMORA — Limestone junior Wilson Georges remained unbeaten on the season, but not without a strong challenge Saturday from hometown kid Ian O’Laughlin at the Class 2A Metamora Regional.cross country meet.

Morton, meanwhile, swept the team titles in the three-flighted event at Black Partridge Park.

"Both the girls and the boys teams ran the races we knew they were capable of running today," Morton coach Joel Zehr said of the Potters double.

Georges covered the 2.94-mile course in 14 minutes, 43.83 seconds. O’Laughlin stayed close most of the race, finishing with a personal course record 14:45.73 time.

"It was a tough race to get through," Georges said. "Being Ian’s home course, he had a lot of people screaming his name out there. I’m glad it went the way it did and I’m glad I was able to get the win for my team and hopefully help us to do well as a team."

The Morton boys put four runners in the top 10 for its second consecutive regional title, six points ahead of Metamora (42-48). Third-place Notre Dame (99) and fifth-place Limestone (131) also advanced teams to sectional.

Freshman Josh Weeks led the champion Potters with a third-place finish (15:07.02), followed by freshman Yonas Wuthrich (sixth), junior Cade Zobrist (seventh) and junior Keegan Anderson (10th).

Metamora senior Hunter Roedell placed fourth (15:21.55), ahead of Washington junior sectional qualifier Jackson Ward (15:32.26).

Rounding out the top 10 were Dunlap individual sectional qualifier Henry Welsh (eighth) and Notre Dame senior Logan Keene (ninth).

In the girls event, Morton had three runners in the top 10 — led by junior runner-up junior Emma Skinner — to win the team title by 34 points (52-86) over Notre Dame.

Dunlap (88 points), Washington (92) and Metamora (96) also advanced teams to next week’s Class 2A Notre Dame Sectional.

Bloomington senior Kaitlin Skeate won the girls race in 17:48.33. Skinner followed in second at 18:05.83, with Notre Dame sophomore Marie Stedwill third (18:21.49).

East Peoria freshman Kerrigan Vandel (18:47.00) came in fourth to advance to sectionals as an individual.

Also finishing in the top 10 for Morton were freshmen Arlie Akers (seventh) and Taygen Beyer (10th).

Rounding out the top 10 runners were Notre Dame senior Irene Ehrhart (fifth), junior Katie Lalumandier of Metamora (sixth), Dunlap freshman Morgan Phillips (eighth) and Washington senior Jadyn Jacobs (ninth).

Area individual sectional qualifiers were Canton senior Eleanor Fournier and Galesburg sophomore Briana Admire.

Other boys sectional qualifiers were Galesburg’s Ben Vasquez, Washington’s Eddie Papis and Dunlap’s Nick Sell.