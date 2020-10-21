PEORIA — The basketball evolution of Bradley junior Ja’Shon Henry is primed for another big step this season.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Canadian established himself in his first two seasons as a rugged power forward who could bang with bigger guys on both ends and produce positive results.

Henry doubled his scoring and rebounding averages from his freshman to sophomore years — from 4.2 and 2.4 to 9.5 and 6.0, respectively. Most of that scoring was done in the paint or at the free-throw line after his forays to the basket elicited contact.

Becoming a significantly better shooter at the line (from .528 to .750) was a huge part of his improvement. For his efforts, Henry was named to the Valley’s Most Improved Team.

"I loved Vince Carter growing up and how he attacked the rim," Henry said. "Once my ability to dunk came, I really got excited about it. I’ve always tried to bring toughness and physicality."

This season, he’s expanding his game to some of basketball’s more refined aspects.

"I’ve targeted my perimeter skills and my guard skills to improve upon this year," he said. "I’ve trained as a forward the past two years. This year if I can become more of a 3-point shooter, being able to come off ball screens and make the right reads, those things have been my main focus. In some ways I’ve bulked up, but remain lean, mobile and quick thanks to Coach Eddie (Papis) and our strength and conditioning staff."

From 3-point range as a freshman, Henry was just 2-for-7. He pushed those numbers to 10-for-31 as a sophomore. But he’s tweaked his jumper in the off season and hopes to send those long-distance numbers soaring this year.

"This year I’m also trying to bring more vocal leadership," he said. "I’ve usually been one to lead by example, but as I’ve gotten older, I use my voice more now."

In the early practices this fall, Bradley coach Brian Wardle has liked what he’s seen from Henry in all of those facets, but isn’t surprised by the improvement.

"Ja’Shon Henry is extremely coachable," Wardle said. "He wants to learn, to apply, to get better. He’s a tremendous young man with great character. Anytime you have players like that, if you spend time with them, they’re going to get better. He’s handling the ball much better, shooting the ball much better from 3 and understands the system defensively."

All of that has escalated Wardle’s expectations for Henry this season.

"He has to have that No. 1 swagger to him instead of that great role player he’s been his first two years," Wardle said. "He has the ability along with Elijah (Childs) to take over games. Ja’Shon is so strong and powerful that guys bounce off him and are scared to go around him. We need him to expand his role, become one of the team leaders and go out and dominate segments of games."

It’s a large increase in responsibility from the Braves’ usual sixth man last season who still managed to rank eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounding and sixth in offensive boards.

"I don’t know who’s going to start this year," Wardle said. "But I do know this: Ja’Shon Henry will be finishing games for us. He produces."

Last March, on the Braves’ biggest stage at the MVC tournament, Henry did so in spades. He turned in clutch performances in two of the three BU victories en route to Bradley’s second successive Arch Madness title.

Against Southern Illinois in the opener, Henry converted a go-ahead three-point play with 19 seconds left. And in the championship game vs. Valparaiso, he scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

The St. Louis memories have sustained Henry and his teammates during the long, hard days of the pandemic.

"Once you have that taste of success, you want to keep maintaining that," Henry said. "We don’t want that success to fade out so we come to practice willing to work."

Henry has been struck by how different the personalities are on these Braves compared to the 2019-20 group.

"We have a very vocally led team this year, more than in the past," he said. "We’re a very explosive group and I’m excited to play with the new guys. They’re fitting into the team great. We all jell off the court so well."

Henry has been a big part of fostering that chemistry with his work ethic and by keeping his eye on the prize.

"I just do what I need to do to help our team win. That’s the biggest goal for me," he said. "Personal accolades I don’t care too much about. I just want to win another championship."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @davereynolds2.