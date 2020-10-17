PEORIA — Notre Dame finished second in both the boys and girls races on a windy Saturday at the Big 12 Conference cross country championships at Detweiller Park.

The Irish were led by a pair of third-place individual finishes, from sophomore Maria Stedwill in the girls race and senior Logan Keene in the boys event.

The Irish girls were looking for their 17th league title in 18 years, but Normal Community put three runners in the top five — including freshman champion Ally Ince — to grab the team championship.

"The girls, I was really happy with their races," Notre Dame coach Dan Gray. "Normal Community is just loaded this year. We held serve for what we thought we would do on paper. We obviously hoped for a little bit of an extra bump, but I can’t complain at all."

Stedwill ran to a season best 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 55.5 seconds to place third behind Ince (17:22.3) and Kaitlin Skreate of Bloomington (17:33.2).

"My goal today was to go under 18 and got 17:55, so I was happy about that," Stedwill said. "I really tried to push hard the whole time."

Irish senior Irene Ehrhart placed eighth (19:16.6) and Eileen Zopel 10th (19:35.1), with Caroline Williams 12th (19:39.2) and Olivia Finch 22nd (20:20.8).

The Notre Dame boys just missed capturing the team title, finishing second by just two points to Normal West (38-40).

"I can't complain about the effort," said Gray, who winced after seeing the team standings. "Some of the tactics, we may have to try a couple different things because i think fitness is a lot better than what the times showed today, which is possibly the conditions."

Irish senior Logan Keene stayed with the top pack most of the way, before finishing third in 16:10.5 — behind only champion Luke Reinhart of Normal West (16:05.4) and Urbana’s Sam Lambert (16:09.6).

"Logan ran a fantastic race and put himself in position for a win until about the last 200 to 300 meters, before his solid pace but lack of kick got him," Gray said.

The conditions may have kept Keene from a season best (15:57.6), but the Irish captain was pleased overall.

"The second mile, it took a lot more than I expected," Keene said. "I should have risked it, but I didn’t want to risk running out of energy at the finish and having a couple guys behind me have a chance to pass me. But it was a pretty good day."

Jac Couri (16:31.3), Brennan Messmer (16:34.1) and Brett Dickerson (16:37.0) packed together for a 7-8-9 finish. Trey Socha rounded out ND’s scoring (13th, 16:44.6).

Richwoods finished eighth in the boys race and ninth in the girls race, among nine competing teams. Peoria High and Manual both did not have enough runners to compete as a team.

