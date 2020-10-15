METAMORA -- There's no better word to describe the Pekin girls tennis team than "consistent."

The Dragons finished fifth in the Mid-Illini Conference tournament Saturday at Metamora, and fifth in the overall conference standings.

Also, Pekin players placed fifth in all four flights at the conference tournament.

While the numerical consistency is interesting, a better story is the Dragons' resilience at the conference tournament.

Both Pekin singles players and both Pekin doubles teams lost their opening match, but never lost again.

"Things didn't fall our way in the first round," said Dragons coach Josh Zinck. "But the girls didn't back down. It would have been easy for them to shut down, but they didn't. Their attitude was great. I'm not disappointed at all with how the girls played."

Pekin No. 2 singles player Reeti Patel lost a two-hour, 20-minute marathon match to Morton's Raegan Knepp in the first round, but bounced back.

Patel then had a bye in the back draw before her fifth-place match.

Knepp was "rewarded" for her victory over Patel with a quick 15-minute break before she had to face eventual flight champion Emily Yu of Dunlap in the semifinals.

Dunlap swept all four flight championships in the conference tournament, scoring 28 points, and won the overall conference championship.

The Eagles went 6-0 in Mid-Illini duals, giving them the maximum 16.5 points in the overall conference standings.

Defending Mid-Illini champion Washington (18), Metamora (16), Morton (14), Pekin (8), and East Peoria (2) and Limestone (2) followed Dunlap in the conference tournament team standings.

Washington (14.0), Metamora (11.5), Morton (8.0), Pekin (7.5), Limestone (3.25) and East Peoria (2.25) were behind Dunlap in the overall conference standings.

Washington went 5-1 in Mid-Illini duals. Metamora was 4-2, Pekin was 3-3, Morton was 2-4, Limestone was 1-5 and East Peoria was 0-6.

Taylor Disharoom (No. 1 singles), Yu (No. 2 singles), Mary Meghrian/Shikha Agarwall (No. 3 doubles) and Maggie Waller/Rregan Duchaine (No. 4) were Dunlap's conference tournament flight champions.

Disharoom beat Metamora's Nadia Frieden 6-2, 6-2, Yu beat Metamora's Hattie Timerman 6-1, 6-0, Meghrian/Agarwall beat Washington's Kate Christian/Bridget Naramore 6-0, 6-4, and Waller/Duchaine beat Washington's Shelby Borlin/Aubrey Edwards 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in flight championship matches.

Here's how Pekin players fared at the conference tournament:

NO. 1 SINGLES

* Alli Schellenberg (Washington) def. Amara Howell (Pekin) 6-3, 6-0.

* Amara Howell (Pekin) bye

* Amara Howell (Pekin) def. Lauren Swanson (Limestone) 6-0, 6-0.

NO. 2 SINGLES

* Raegan Knepp (Morton) def. Reeti Patel (Pekin) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

* Reeti Patel (Pekin) bye

* Reeti Patel (Pekin) def. Ellie West (Limestone) 6-0, 6-1.

NO. 1 DOUBLES

* Victoria Leman/Lucy Gardner (Morton) def. Maya Siltman/Sarah Broeker (Pekin) 6-1, 6-1.

* Siltman/Broeker def. Mallory Helmig/Claire Kocher (Limestone) 6-2, 6-0.

* Siltman/Broeker def. Becca Bond/Kaylie Hammel (East Peoria) 6-1, 6-3.

NO. 2 DOUBLES

* Shelby Borlin/Aubrey Edwards (Washington) def. Gabby Gonzalez/Malia Connor (Pekin) 6-1, 6-0.

* Gonzalez/Connor (Pekin) def. Carryn Zimmerman/Judie Georges (Limestone) 6-2, 6-0.

* Gonzalez/Connor (Pekin) def. Allyson McElyea/Grace Calvin (East Peoria) 6-3, 6-1.

In other news involving the Pekin girls tennis team:

SECTIONAL WEEKEND: Pekin will play host to a Class 2A sectional this weekend at the John Moss Courts.

Joining the Dragons on Friday and Saturday will be Champaign Centennial, Danville, East Moline United Township, Moline, Normal Community, Normal West and Rock Island.

There will be no girls tennis state tournament this season because of COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions.

