A total of 15 Journal Star-area boys and girls golf teams and another 30 individuals will take part in Illinois High School Association sectional tournaments this week across the state. There are no IHSA state finals scheduled, so as of now these tournaments will be the culmination of the high school golf season.
BOYS
CLASS 2A
At Peoria
When: Monday, Oct. 12
Where: Kellogg Golf Course
Area teams: Dunlap, Macomb
Area individuals: Evan Gehrke (Notre Dame); Jack Hammerton (Richwoods); Jackson Gray (Canton); Jason Runbom (Galesburg); Tate Otten (Limestone); Dakota Watson (East Peoria); Jacob Thomas (Olympia).
CLASS 1A
At Sherrard
When: Monday, Oct. 12
Where: Frye Lake Golf Course
Area teams: Illini Bluffs, Illini West, Brimfield, Peoria Christian
Area individuals: Dalton Strode (Bushnell-Prairie City); Thurston Sisson (Havana); Chase Gibson (Tremont); Kase Renken (Illini Central); Ryan Hagerty (Williamsfield) Charlie Wake (Elmwood); Dax Alger (Elmwood); Brett Smith (Midland).
Elsewhere
Pekin will play Monday at its own Class 3A sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course. ... The Princeton team plays Monday at the Class 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills West Golf Course. ... Gabe Wiegand of Eureka, Luke Sauder of Roanoke-Benson, Koy Allen of Fieldcrest join the El Paso-Gridley team at the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional on Tuesday at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola. ... Caleb Savitch of Hall and the St. Bede team will play Wednesday at in the 1A sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
GIRLS
Class 2A
At Champaign
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Where: University of Illinois Golf Course, Savoy
Area teams: Dunlap, Washington
Area individuals: Sydney Hubner (Pekin); Maggie Urich (Richwoods); Lauren Minkel (Pekin)
Class 1A
At Rock Falls
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Where: Rock River Golf & Pool
Area teams: Notre Dame, Macomb, Kewanee
Area individuals: Elaine Grant (Illinois Valley Central); Madysen Schutte (Illini Bluffs); Ryleigh Moser (Canton); Paige McKeown (United).
Elsewhere
Allison Pacocha of Eureka, Sarah Bond of El Paso-Gridley and Reagan Braker of Morton will compete in the 1A Seneca Sectional on Monday at The Creek in Morris. ... Annika Ebey of Rushville-Industry competes Thursday in the 1A Rochester Sectional at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman.