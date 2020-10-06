The Pekin boys golf team stayed perfect Tuesday, this time at the Class 3A Rock Island Regional.

The Dragons had four golfers in the top seven to bring home the team championship and advance to their own sectional next week at Lick Creek. The Mid-Illini Conference champions have not lost an event this season.

Pekin was one of five Journal Star-area teams to win regional titles on Tuesday along with Brimfield, Illini Bluffs, Illini West and St. Bede. Peoria Christian, El Paso-Gridley, Macomb and Princeton took second in their respective regionals, also advancing.

In Rock Island, senior Mason Minkel shot 74 to lead Pekin and finish one stroke behind medalist Luke Petrovic of Minooka. Pekin’s Carter Stevenson and Cooper Theleritis shot 75 to tie for third, while Brady Gruden shot 80 to tie for seventh at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.

CLASS 1A

At Peoria: Brimfield shot a 338 to win the Class 1A Peoria Regional by 15 strokes over runnerup Peoria Christian.

Brimfield’s Jeremy Ott shot 78 to top teammate Lucas Daniel by two strokes and win medalist. Quinn Cox (83) of PCS was third and teammate Brock Taylor fourth, a stroke back. Brimfield’s Levi Moon was fifth with an 85.

PCS shot 353 to outdistance Princeville by another 49 strokes at Kellogg Golf Course.

Both Brimfield and PCS advance as teams to the Sherrard Sectional next week along with individuals Charlie Wake and Dax Alger of Elmwood and Brett Smith of Midland.

At Bartonville: Host Illini Bluffs shot 357 to win the team title at Coyote Creek. Williamsville was second, both the Bullets and IB advancing to the Sherrard sectional next week.

Senior Brody Wills shot 83 to win medalist for IB, which had its other three scoring golfers in the top 12: Senior Dalton Wills (89), senior Zach Eeten (91) and junior Colton Teel (94).

Three other area golfers advanced as individuals: Runnerup Dalton Strode, a sophomore from Bushnell-Prairie City (86); freshman Thurston Sisson of Havana (91); and Tremont junior Chase Gibson (92).

At Bloomington: El Paso-Gridley shot a team total of 331 to finish two strokes back of champion Downs Tri-Valley in a regional at The Den at Fox Creek. Eureka took third.

EP-G junior AJ Bond shot 79 to finish second behind medalist Matthew Barker of Tri-Valley. Both teams advance to the Tuscola Sectional next week.

Another three area golfers advanced as individuals: Junior Luke Sauder of Roanoke-Benson (83), senior Gabe Wiegand of Eureka (84) and senior McKoy Allen of Fieldcrest (84), all of whom were in the top 10 overall.

At Spring Valley: Nathan Pothoff shot a 73 to win medalist honors and lead St. Bede to a Class 1A regional title at Spring Creek Golf Course. It is the Bruins first boys golf hardware since a district title in 1977. Caleb Savitch of Hall shot 89 to advance as an individual.

At Silvis: Illini West won the regional team title with a six-stroke victory over host Hamilton.

Senior Jackson Murphy led IW with a 84, runnerup to medalist Blake Arnold of Liberty.

Other scorers for champion IW were sophomore Nolan Deitrich (90), senior Lincoln Gooding (93) and junior Bradyn Robertson (95).

CLASS 2A

At Monmouth: Macomb took second behind Quincy Notre Dame, both advancing from the regional at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

Senior Alex McCulla shot 72 to win medalist honors for champion QND, two shots ahead of senior Jackson Gray of Canton.

Macomb senior Jack Lockard was third with a 79. Sophomore Jason Runbom of Galesburg (80) and junior Tate Otten of Limestone (81) followed, both advancing along with Gray to the sectional next week in Peoria along with East Peoria senior Dakota Watson (82).

Also scoring for Macomb were sophomore Connor Watson (81), senior Braeden Watson (82) and junior Connor Hamm (84).

Elsewhere: Princeton finished second to advance from the Sterling Regional at Emerald Hill Golf Course. The Tigers shot 347 to finish eight strokes behind regional champion Ottawa. Princeton’s Adam Viggers, Nolan Scott and Trent Kloepping each shot 86 to lead the team. ... Jacob Thomas of Olympia shot 81 to advance as an individual from the regional at Lincoln Elks Golf Course.