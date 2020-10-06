PEORIA — Brian Wardle may yet achieve his goal of assembling Bradley’s nonconference schedule by the time official practice starts next Wednesday.

While the sixth-year BU coach doesn’t want to publicly discuss the schedule until dates are set and contracts are signed, the revamped nine-game pandemic version appears to be progressing well.

Sources indicate that Bradley has dropped out of the Paradise Jam and is expected to join the season-opening four-team field of a Thanksgiving tournament hosted by Xavier in Cincinnati. Other participants in the three-day (Nov. 25-27), three-game round-robin event include Xavier, Toledo and Oakland.

The tournament switch would likely be a decided upgrade for Bradley’s NET ranking from the Paradise Jam field, helped greatly by the presence of Xavier, a top 50-ranked team last season. The Musketeers, of the Big East Conference, return the bulk of their roster from a 19-win season.

Since Toledo was one of the Braves’ originally contracted road games this season and BU will play the Rockets in the tournament, that road game for Bradley will be pushed to the 2021-22 season, sources say.

Five games are on the Braves’ home nonconference slate this year: Miami of Ohio, Saint Joseph’s, South Dakota State, Jackson State and a to-be-named non-Division I opponent.

Dates are being finalized for the home contests as well as the venue. BU is currently working with the Civic Center to assess whether some or all of the season will be played there or at Renaissance Coliseum on campus.

Bradley opens the Missouri Valley Conference 18-game portion of its schedule on Dec. 31 at Southern Illinois. The Braves’ Valley home opener is Jan. 3 against UNI.

The Bradley game at Missouri is still on, sources say, but a date — likely in early December — is being sought. The Braves’ home-and-home series against Tulsa — originally scheduled to begin this year at Tulsa — has been canceled.

In all, the Braves would be scheduled to play the maximum 27 games (24 plus the three tournament games) allowed by the NCAA this season.

There will be no exhibition games this season. Programs can begin preseason practice Oct. 14 and will have 42 days to conduct a maximum of 30 practices.

