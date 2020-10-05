Wes Huett Journal Star @weshuett

Monday

Oct 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM


Boys regionals are Tuesday unless noted. Girls regionals are Wednesday unless noted. Top two teams and four individuals not on an advancing team advance to sectionals.


CLASS 1A BOYS


At Peoria


Where: Kellogg Golf Course


Area schools: Brimfield, Elmwood, Farmington, Henry, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Stark County, Midland, Williamsfield


Next: Sherrard Sectional, Oct. 12


At Glasford


Where: Coyote Creek Golf Club, Bartonville


Area schools: Bushnell-Prairie City, North Fulton, Illini Bluffs, Hartsburg-Emden/Delavan, Havana, Midwest Central, Illini Central, Tremont


Next: Sherrard Sectional, Oct. 12


At Bloomington


Where: The Den at Fox Creek


Area schools: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Roanoke-Benson


Next: Tuscola Sectional, Oct. 13


Elsewhere


Putnam County, St. Bede and Hall compete at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. ... Bureau Valley competes at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon. ... Galva/ROWVA, Annawan/Wethersfield, Knoxville, United compete at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge. ... Illini West, Rushville-Industry/South Fulton compete at Deer Run Golf Course in Silvis.


CLASS 2A BOYS


At Chillicothe


When: Wednesday, Oct. 7


Where: Arrowhead Country Club, Edelstein


Area schools: Illinois Valley Central, Dunlap, Kewanee, Metamora, Morton, Notre Dame, Richwoods, Washington


Next: Peoria Sectional, Oct. 12


At Monmouth


Where: Gibson Woods Golf Course


Area schools: Limestone, Canton, East Peoria, Galesburg, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria High


Next: Peoria Sectional, Oct. 12


Elsewhere


LaSalle-Peru, Princeton compete at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling. ... Olympia competes at Lincoln Elks Golf Course


CLASS 3A BOYS


At Rock Island


Where: Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley


Area school: Pekin


Next: Pekin Sectional, Oct. 12


CLASS 1A GIRLS


At Macomb


Where: Gold Hills Golf Course, Colchester


Area schools: Bushnell-Prairie City, Canton, Illini West, Illinois Valley Central, Elmwood, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Hartsburg-Emden/Delavan, Havana, Macomb, Illini Central, Notre Dame


Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13


At Kewanee


Where: Baker Park Golf Course, Kewanee


Area schools: Brimfield, Galva/ROWVA, Kewanee, Annawan/Wethersfield, Knoxville, United, Princeville, Williamsfield


Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13


At Oregon


Where: Silver Ridge Golf Course


Area schools: Bureau Valley, Princeton


Next: Rock Falls Sectional, Oct. 13


At Quincy


Where: Westview Golf Course


Area school: Rushville-Industry


Next: Rochester Sectional, Oct. 15


At Pontiac


Where: Pontiac Elks Golf Course


Area schools: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Metamora, Fieldcrest, Morton, Roanoke-Benson, Olympia


Next: Seneca Sectional, Oct. 12


At Sandwich


Where: Edgebrook Golf Course


Area schools: St. Bede, Hall


Next: Seneca Sectional, Oct. 12


CLASS 2A GIRLS


At Pekin


Where: Lick Creek Golf Course


Area schools: Limestone, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Pekin, Peoria High, Richwoods, Washington


Next: Champaign Sectional, Oct. 13


At Minooka


Where: Heritage Bluffs Golf Club, Channahon


Area school: LaSalle-Peru


Next: Champaign Sectional, Oct. 13