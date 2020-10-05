PEKIN -- The Pekin girls tennis team swept two opponents last week, and now the Dragons are focused on the Mid-Illini Conference tournament.

The tournament is Saturday at Metamora. What will the Dragons do during their break?

"Stay sharp and competitive with challenge matches, and work on details," said Pekin coach Josh Zinck. "We'll also have our doubles teams work together a lot."

Zinck sees Dunlap as the team to beat at the conference tournament, followed by Washington.

The Dragons are 9-5, 3-3 in dual matches. Here are details about last week's matches.

PEKIN 5, KEWANEE 0: Only five instead of the usual nine matches were played Thursday at Kewanee, but the COVID-19 pandemic had nothing to do with it.

A small Kewanee lineup, 4 p.m. start and having only five courts led to the truncated non-conference match.

Here are the match results.

No. 1 singles: Amara Howell def. Nancy Guerrero 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Reeti Patel def. Maya Davis 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Maya Siltman/Sarah Broeker def. Madeline Gustaitis/Shayla Hofford 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Gabby Gonzalez/Bailey Newhouse def. Belinda Castillo/Natalie Maxon 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles: Emily Brown/Malia Connor def. Abigail Butcher/Ahtiziri Castillo 6-0, 6-0.

PEKIN 9, LIMESTONE 0: The Dragons shut out visiting Limestone on Sept. 29 in a Mid-Illini finale at the John Moss Courts.

Here are the match results.

No. 1 singles: Amara Howell def. Lauren Swanson 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Reeti Patel def. Ellie West 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Gabby Gonzalez def. Mallory Helmig 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Maya Siltman def. Gabby Ford 6-1, 6-0.

No. 5 singles: Sarah Broeker def. Judi Georges 6-0, 6-0.

No. 6 singles: Bailey Newhouse def. Olivia Lewellen 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Gonzalez/Broeker def. Swanson/Georges 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Newhouse/Siltman def. Helmig/Claire Kocher 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Emily Brown/Sierra Matthews def. West/Corryn Zimmerman 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.