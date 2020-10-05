NORMAL -- The regular season couldn't have gone any better for the Pekin boys golf team.

The Dragons stayed undefeated Saturday, winning the Unit 5 Better Ball tournament at Ironwood Golf Club in Normal.

Pekin won the Coyote Creek Classic, Challenge at The Den, Dragon Classic and Mid-Illini Conference tournaments earlier this season. The Dragons went 11-0 in dual matches including 7-0 in the Mid-Illini.

Winning was important Saturday for Pekin's golfers, but so was having some fun before the state series begins this week.

"Our guys always enjoy playing in the Better Ball tournament because it's a different format after the long grind of the Mid-Ilini season," said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch. "The tournament helps us ease into the post-season."

The Better Ball tournament format is three two-man teams for each school. In better ball, a team uses its best score on each hole.

Pekin won Saturday by the slimmest of margins. The Dragons scored 218, one stroke better than runners-up Bloomington and Dunlap.

The Dragons' team of Carter Stevenson and Luke Riggenbach posted the lowest score of the day, a 3-under-par 69. Pekin's Mason Minkel and Cooper Theleritis were third with 71 and Brady Gruden and Tyler Picken shot 76.

Crouch relinquished some responsibility Saturday.

"I always let the guys choose our Better Ball tournament teams," he said.

Minkel and Theleritis took advantage of the opportunity by wearing the other's shoe along with his own while they played. Theleritis had the shot of the day, sinking a chip for an eagle at No. 7.

Pekin will compete in the Class 3A Rock Island Regional on Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley. The top two teams and top four individuals not on those two teams will advance to the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course on Oct. 12.

