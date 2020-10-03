Has the time arrived for a shot clock in Illinois high school basketball?

If you ask the coaches, the answer is an overwhelming yes. They love the idea of speeding up the game and making it more exciting to play, coach and watch.

"For most people there is nothing worse than going to a game and watching a team hold the ball," said Princeville girls coach John Gross. "Since we are primarily a zone team, I would love the shot clock to take (the stall) away."

A recent survey of the state’s boys and girls coaches by a group of high school coaches called the Shot Clock Warriors found that nearly three-fourths of nearly 900 responses favored adding a 35-second shot clock, which is five seconds longer than the college shot clock.

Coaches from larger high schools were the strongest proponents at more than 80 percent, while small-school coaches favored the clock by just 58 percent.

If you ask the athletic directors, though, the response is much different. Their concerns, particularly during this restrictive period of pandemic, are mostly the added cost of the equipment and an operator.

"Any additional expense right now would be very burdensome," said Richwoods AD Ron Dwyer. "Our budgets are not in good shape. Right now our coaches are facing the real prospect of not being paid this year. It’s really not a good time to add an expensive upgrade like this unless the IHSA would supplement the purchase and installation cost."

The shot clock equipment and installation could cost as much as $16,000. That’s not in the budget of any Peoria-area high school these days.

The expense becomes worse at a school like Pekin where games are played in two gyms.

"For us, the cost has just doubled," said Pekin AD Barry Gurvey. "Then, you will need a dedicated person to run the shot clock, which for many schools, is an added expense.

"I have been told by basketball coaches that the average possession in a high school game is under 20 seconds (it is approximately 15 seconds). So, I truly wonder what the need is for a shot clock if the game is already out-pacing the shot clock. I think this is a move by coaches who prefer to play an uptempo game. To me, this is a lose-lose proposition."

In August, the Shot Clock Warriors — a group of mostly Chicago-area coaches that includes Evanston’s Mike Ellis, former coach at Richwoods — presented their case to the IHSA for a gradual four-year phase-in of the rule change. The proposal would begin implementation of the clock’s use for limited events during the 2021-22 season.

The plan would not be fully in place for all varsity and lower-level games until the 2023-24 season.

@ETHSports is SHOT CLOCK ready I'm grateful to serve on our #Ihsashotclocknow committee to bring the SHOT CLOCK to @IHSA_IL basketball It's not a change for the sake of change It's progress to an endorsed policy by @usabasketball and @NBA for high school level players pic.twitter.com/GxfQ84VAmD

— Mike Ellis (@CoachMikeEllis) July 13, 2020

Nine states and the District of Columbia currently have adopted a shot clock for high school competition. The next step for the SC Warriors is to make a presentation to the national prep organization, the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Other local coaches contacted by the Journal Star weighed in on the issue.

Washington boys coach Eric Schermerhorn said his opinion on a prep shot clock has come full circle over the years.

"Sixteen years ago, I was adamantly opposed to implementing a shot clock," Schermerhorn said. "I would have argued that this was an attack on the purity of high school basketball. Today, I view the shot clock as a tool to enhance the game we love.

"Coaches and players will have to invest an abundance of time in improving their overall skill set. Teams will need to understand time and clock on each possession, and practices will need to focus on quick possessions. Coaches will have to develop defensive and offensive strategies that are different from the ones we use now.

"The beauty of college and NBA basketball is the ability of players to make plays. If and when the shot clock comes to high school basketball, it will encourage our players to develop the skill set to make plays on every possession."

Richwoods coach Will Smith also favored use of a clock.

"There are very few schools that hold the ball offensively for an entire game and it will speed the game up and make the fourth quarter more enjoyable," Smith said. "Teams will not have to implore fouling tactics to get the ball back because teams are stalling to nurse a small lead. This will keep the game flow better throughout the game.

"A team down by two with 45 seconds left can play solid defense and give their defense a chance to come up with a stop instead of fouling. The fourth quarter and end-of-quarter strategies will become factors in the games. I am 100% on board for the shot clock and excited to begin using it."

Morton coach Matt Franks said he didn’t have a strong stance either way.

"On one hand, if you are a team that tries to limit positions and force teams to execute on both ends of the floor, it puts you at a disadvantage," Franks said. "While on the other hand, it increases possessions in the game and really creates more excitement for fans. Ultimately, basketball is such an amazing game, whatever happens it will adapt. People thought when the 3-point line was introduced, it would kill the game. As we have seen, it has just added even more excitement to the game."

Another group, college coaches, are strongly behind the prep game adopting the shot clock rule to better prepare their future prospects for the college game.

"I am a huge proponent of the shot clock in high school," said Illinois State coach Dan Muller. "Recruiting nationally, the states that have the shot clock, it’s better basketball. Players learn to play being aware of time and score. It makes the game better for players and fans."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.