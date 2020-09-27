ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee. The Brewers also earned a playoff spot moments later Sunday via help on the West Coast.

St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

Chicago’s two teams will join the Cardinals in the playoffs — the first time in MLB history all three of central Illinois’ favorite teams are in the same postseason, albeit in a season when the field was expanded to 16 teams.

The Cubs (34-26) are the NL's third seed for their fifth playoff appearance in the last six years. They will be at Wrigley Field for the wild-card round beginning on Wednesday against No. 6 seed Miami.

The North Siders had lost five of six before taking two of three in the weekend set at against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox (35-25) finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008. They were in second place in the division heading into the final day, but Cleveland rallied for an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh and hopped over Chicago based on its 8-2 record in the season series.

The South Siders travel to the West Coast to face the No. 2 seed Oakland Athletics in a three-game AL wild-card series starting Tuesday.

The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and a third consecutive postseason berth after the Padres beat San Francisco 5-4 in a game that ended about 15 minutes later. The Giants finished with an identical record as the Brewers but lost out on a tiebreaker due to an inferior intradivision record.

Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles in a three-game series that also starts Wednesday.

The Brewers haven't had a winning record at any point this season. Milwaukee and Houston will be the first teams ever to qualify for the playoffs with a losing mark.