PEORIA — One of the hottest shows in the online world, "Strapped," filmed episodes over three days in Peoria and Pekin this month.

The three-episode package has dropped via www.nolayingup.com.

Show stars Neil "Icarito" Schuester and Phil "Big Randy" Landes travel to play on courses that are not on the PGA Tour list.

They played at places like San Clemente Municipal Golf Course for $16 walking. They play on a public course in Baltimore. They play on the B-list places in Reno. Each trip is a three-day buddies outing with a challenge to stay within a $500 budget.

Two-time Peoria Men's City Golf champion Scott Phegley and Pekin High School boys basketball assistant coach and former BU hoops player Kevin Jones organized a fundraiser last spring to help Peoria land the winning bid for the show.

It raised $6,000 for the River City Golf Foundation, and brought the Strapped Boys to central Illinois.

Schuester and Landes booked an AirBnB on Ayres Avenue for $67 per night, ate a gondola at Avanti's, interviewed Peoria business community members downtown and walked through three rounds of golf during their stay here.

There is a shot of the playing partners with an arm around the Lydia Moss Bradley statue on the university campus, as well.

They played Madison Golf Course for $16 walking on the first day. Phegley joined them to play Newman Golf Course on the second day, and Jones joined in for a round at Lick Creek Golf Course in the finale.

"They wanted to focus on Peoria Park District courses," Phegley said. "Strapped courses. It's such a great show. It was fun to be part of.

"We're going to return the favor and go down to their (home base) in Jacksonville, Fla., in November to play in their invitational."

Schuester's never-ending quest to shoot par fell apart on the final six holes at Madison, where he finished at 3-over 72 while Landes turned in a 78.

In the second episode, Schuester is rattled by a group lingering behind him after they invite them to play through and the group declines.

"It's tough when five old guys are playing faster than you are," Schuester says. "I thought I was in shape."

There are interviews in the final two episodes with Phegley and Jones and shots of Peoria.

The episodes are titled "Playing in Peoria," "Biker Gang" and "Just In Case" and total of 78 minutes, 31 seconds.

It's well worth a watch. And by the way, the cameraman and editor for the show is D.J. Piehowski, who is from Peoria.

