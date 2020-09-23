WASHINGTON — The undefeated Pekin boys team ran into its toughest test in the Mid-Illini Conference on Tuesday and passed.

The Dragons defeated East Peoria 164-173 at Quail Meadows Golf Course, the Raiders' home course.

Carter Stevenson (37), Mason Minkel (39), Cooper Theleritis (44) and Tyler Picken (44) scored for Pekin (10-0, 6-0). Luke Riggenbach (45) and Dawson Woll (53) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

Payton Stewart (40) led the way for East Peoria. Dakota Watson (42), Austin Siegrist (43), Griffin Watson (48) and Justin Rennick (48) also scored for the Raiders.

In other Pekin boys golf team news:

NEXT: The Dragons will wrap up their Mid-Illini dual schedule Monday when they face Limestone at Coyote Creek Golf Club.

CLASSIC STUFF: All eight Mid-Illini teams and three teams from Peoria played in the 19-team Dragon Classic tournament last weekend at Lick Creek and Parkview golf courses.

Here are the results for the Mid-Illini schools. Canton played only at Parkview in the two-day, 36-hole tournament, which was won by Pekin.

PEKIN 602: Mason Minkel 66-73--139, Carter Stevenson 69-80--149, Cooper Theleritis 74-81--155, Tyler Picken 76-86--162, Luke Riggenbach 84-89--173, Adam Cash 70 (Parkview), Dawson Woll 104 (Lick Creek).

DUNLAP 643: Jack Cekander 78-91--169, Eli Lanser 74-88--162, Cole Thierer 74-82--156, Logan Hinrichs 75-83--158, Logan Day 78-99--177, Andrew Rada 80-101--181.

EAST PEORIA 656: Austin Siegrist 83-86--169, Dakota Watson 78-83--161, Nathan Unes 76-88--164, Payton Stewart 74-96--170, Justin Rennick 84-99--183, Griffin Watson 85-98--183.

LIMESTONE 675: Tate Otten 75-86--161, Nolan Vincent 84-85--169, Jack Segler 90-98--188, Triston Dugger 80-85--165, Billy Hurst 86-95--181, Parker Jackson 89-96--185.

WASHINGTON 701: Tyler Bass 77-88--165, Sam Pershing 85-85--170, Troy Reiser 84-105--189, Grant Knutson 89-110--199, Carter Wilson 85-94--179, Ethan Uftring 105-113--218.

METAMORA 702: Jared Oderwald 79-100--179, Zach Greening 85-91--176, Liam McCallister 92-95--187, Tyler Lankston 83-92--175, Calvin Renz 92-94--186, Ryan Kenyon 93-112--205.

MORTON 746: Bailey Strode 93-100--193, William Ellison 86-100--186, Connor Loudermilk 87-98--185, Matt Roecker 95-102--197, Elijah Snyder 96-103--199, Cameron Myers 92-101--193.

CANTON 368 (Parkview): Jackson Gray 81, Will Eksridge 87, Colton Hess 107, Nick Oldfield 110, A.J. Delost 102, Ethan Tinsman 98.

Here are the results for the Peoria schools:

PEORIA NOTRE DAME 677: Rhett Bianchi 76-81--157, Evan Gehrke 84-93--177, Bradley Schifeling 90-85--175, William Petrakis 84-97--181, Cooper Koch 84-102--186, Andrew Berry 87-104--191.

PEORIA RICHWOODS 704: Jack Hammerton 80-79--159, Matt Marsh 86-96--182, Crayton Hardin 78-106--184, Ethan Martin 83-101--184, Joe Settlemyer 94-103--197, John Harris 100-138--238.

PEORIA CHRISTIAN 708: Brock Taylor 87-84--171, Quinn Cox 76-79--155, Tyler Bale 89-95--184, Cooper Jones 98-105--203, Camden Gardner 94-107--201, Cannon Schenck 100-123--223.

Here are the Dragon Classic's individual medal winners:

1. Mason Minkel (Pekin) 139

2. Carter Stevenson (Pekin) 149

3. Aaron Rogers (Moline) 151

4. Cooper Theleritis (Pekin) 155

5. Sam Spurgetis (Moline) 155

6. Quinn Cox (Peoria Christian) 155

7. Cole Thierer (Dunlap) 156

8. Reece Tennison (Normal U. High) 156

9. Jackson Yoder (Normal U. High) 156

10. Jake Swartz (Normal U. High) 156

