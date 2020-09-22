With a number of talented freshmen as teammates, Morton junior cross country runner Emma Skinner is getting a chance to "pay it forward" this year.

The two-time all-stater learned from seniors Aspen Gordon and Meagan Moreno as a freshman and gained valuable experience practicing against the Morton boys last year.

"Now I get to use that knowledge that both the guys and Meagan and Aspen gave me," Skinner said, after winning the girls side of the Mid-Illini Pre-Conference Meet on Tuesday. "I get to take it and show my new freshman. And I'm super excited to see how they are going to do and our team is going to do all together."

Skinner led by example on the 2.96-mile course at Dunlap Valley Middle School. Her winning time of 18 minutes, 53.6 seconds was 12 seconds ahead of freshman teammate Arlie Akers.

The meet was the first for Skinner since being under a healthy quarantine, after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Skinner went even faster. She ran 18:36.9 to take third at the Dunlap Invitational.

"Pre-conference is a good way to see how the rest of the conference is going to go and to see where I'm at in comparison to the rest of the competition in this area," Skinner said. "My time wasn't quite where I wanted it to be, but that's OK because I know that throughout the season that's going to drop drastically."

Morton showed its youthful strength by winning the team race by 33 points (40-73) over Washington and 38 over seven- defending league champion Dunlap. Washington's Jadyn Jacobs was third individually in 19:19.3

