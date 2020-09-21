PEKIN -- The Pekin girls golf team ran into the best team in the Mid-Illini Conference on Friday.

The result wasn't a surprise. Washington beat the Dragons 182-200 at Quail Meadows Golf Course, the Panthers' home course.

But Pekin shot its lowest nine-hole team score of the season, and two Dragons (Lauren Minkel, 49, Mylee Hansen, 51) shot their lowest nine-hole score of the year.

Rachel Filarski also shot 49 and Sydney Hubner also shot 51 for Pekin. Sierra Sitler had 62.

"I know we're 1-9 and 0-4 in the conference, but it's tough not to be positive about this group," said Pekin coach Chris Neville. "With the way they work in practice, and the way they care about becoming better players, good things are going to happen with this group, and it may be sooner than later."

As for the Washington match, "We putted better and we got out of trouble quicker," Neville said.

Elle Schmidgall (41), Abbie Reiser (43), Teyah Palmer (44) and Lillian Smith (54) scored for Washington, which is 5-0 in Mid-Illini matches.

"Washington has three really good players at the top of their lineup," Neville said.

The unusual Friday match was a makeup from a Sept. 8 rainout. How unusual is a Friday match?

"It was the first Friday match in my 29 years of coaching Pekin golf (nine as boys junior varsity coach and 20 as girls coach)," Neville said.

In other Pekin girls golf team news:

METAMORA 199, PEKIN 210: There were rays of sunshine from the Dragons on a sunny day Sept. 15 at Lick Creek Golf Course.

Hubner, a freshman. shot a nine-hole career-low 45, highlighted by a birdie on the eighth hole of the Mid-Illini dual.

"Sydney kept the ball in play and she didn't have a three-putt for the first time all season," Neville said. "This was a confidence-builder for her as we finish the season with our biggest events (Lady Dragon Classic, conference tournament and regionals)."

Minkel shot 52 for Pekin as she continued to hit the ball well from tee to green, Neville said, and Filarski shot 54 "despite fighting her swing most of the day." Filarski also had a birdie on No. 8.

Mylee Hansen (59) also scored for Pekin and Sierra Sitter shot 64.

Brooke Drier (43) led the way for Metamora (4-2, 3-0).

NEXT: Pekin faced Mid-Illini opponents East Peoria and Canton on Monday at Quail Meadows.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.