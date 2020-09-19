Jemia Carpenter is headed from Peoria to the pros.

The former Illinois Central College women’s basketball player signed a contract last Friday to play professionally in Portugal, becoming the fifth former ICC player to go pro.

"I had this dream for a while, since I was younger," Carpenter said.

The former Peoria High player follows in the pro basketball footsteps of Cindy Ellis Werner (Women’s Professional Basketball League), Daria Mieloszyska (Poland), Petra Manakova (Germany, Italy, and Croatia) and Christelle N’Garsanet (WNBA).

This opportunity came for the 2012 Peoria High grad following a stint with The Independent Professional Women’s Basketball League semi-pro team Chicago Breeeze, run by Shajaunna Jordan, who also acts as Carpenter’s agent. Jordan asked 10-odd days ago if Carpenter was prepared to start getting paid to play basketball.

"I’m ready to go," replied Carpenter, who leaves Monday for Ermesinde, Portugal, to join AD Vagos.

Her journey to the professional ranks, though, hasn’t come without some personal tragedy.

Carpenter was set to begin her freshmen college basketball season at Illinois-Chicago when her grandma, Mary Gude, was diagnosed with breast cancer. This came just three years after her mother, Sonya Renee, died of breast cancer.

"I wanted to be with grandmother because I didn’t want to experience another loss without being there," she said.

Following the death of her grandmother in Oct. 2013, Carpenter missed playing basketball. That’s when she began to start having conversations ICC women’s coach Karrie Redeker. It wasn’t, however, until the 2014-2015 season that she suited up with ICC.

"I’m a type of person you have to gain my trust," Carpenter said.

She appeared in 23 games as freshmen, averaging 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. But Carpenter was just getting started, knowing she had to pick up the intensity in the offseason.

As an ICC sophomore, the 5-foot-11 forward averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in helping lead the Cougars to second place in the 2016 NJCAA Division II national tournament. She was named a first-team all-American by WBCA Junior/Community College Coaches and the NJCAA D-II Women’s Basketball Committee.

"She’s a special talent," Redeker said, noting Carpenter’s great basketball skills. "What’s really helped her develop was just her work ethic and attention to detail and willingness not to give up on a dream. She’s blessed with a lot of talent, but she’s really worked to hone her skills to continue to have this opportunity.

"That’s definitely a tribute to her because it’s certainly not been easy, and she’s stayed the course."

Due to her eligibility clock already started, Carpenter turned down numerous Division I offers to play at NAIA Martin Methodist, located in Pulaski, Tenn. She obtained her bachelor’s degree, then started her career with the Breeze.

"My road was very rocky," Carpenter said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she initially found it increasingly hard to train. There were times she had to jump the fence at Peoria High to gain access to the track. Finally, Carpenter found a home at EastSide Centre, getting up shots and making daily workouts.

Now, Carpenter is set to travel over 4,100 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to play in an October to April hoops season in a foreign land.

So, how’s her Portuguese?

"Horrible," she said with a laugh.

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.