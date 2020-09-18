PEKIN -- There's a sense of normalcy this weekend, at least for the Pekin boys golf team.

The 35th annual Dragon Classic tournament is being held despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each team is playing one 18-hole round at Lick Creek Golf Course and one 18-hole round at Parkview Golf Course in the two-day competition. The expanded tournament setup began last year, and it works perfectly in the era of social distancing.

"There can only be 50 people -- golfers and coaches -- in each nine-hole area," said Pekin boys golf coach and tournament director Jeremy Crouch. "Holding the tournament on two courses allows us to do that."

The tournament field is smaller than usual because became teams cannot leave their COVID-19 area to compete.

"We had 24 teams in the tournament last year and we were looking to have close to 30 teams this year," Crouch said.

Instead, 17 teams will compete both days this weekend and two teams will compete just one day.

Canton played Friday at Parkview and Pontiac will play Saturday at Lick Creek.

Neither Canton nor Pontiac will be included in the team standings and their golfers cannot win a medal for a top-10 finish.

For the first time, all eight Mid-Illini Conference teams are in the tournament. Joining defending tournament champion Pekin and Canton are Dunlap, East Peoria, Limestone, Metamora, Morton and Washington from the Mid-Illini.

Also in the tournament field are Bloomington, Bloomington Central Catholic, Moline, Normal Community, Normal West, Normal U. High, Peoria Christian, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Rock Island.

The teams and their fans are experiencing many aspects of the new normal this weekend.

In addition to players social distancing on the courses and wearing a mask when they're not playing, there's no scoreboard outside the clubhouse at Lick Creek, entry into the clubhouse at Lick Creek and Parkview is limited, and players aren't exchanging scorecards to check them.

Masks and social distancing are a must for coaches and spectators.

Pekin beat runner-up Notre Dame by four strokes last year to win the tournament team title.

The Dragons shot 282 at Parkview and 324 at Lick Creek for a 606 total. Notre Dame, which later in the season won the Class 2A team state championship, shot 280-330--610 in the Dragon Classic and finished just four strokes behind Pekin.

Team scores in the Dragon Classic are determined by a team's lowest four of six scores on the front nine and back nine of the course it's playing.

Peoria Christian's Weston Walker was the Dragon Classic medalist last season. He shot 1-under par 69 at Parkview and 3-under-par 69 at Lick Creek for a 138 total.

Walker, a sophomore, isn't defending his Dragon Classic individual title this weekend.

The 2019 Journal Star Boys Golfer of the Year and Class 1A individual state champion opted to play American Junior Golf Association and Illinois Junior Golf Association tournaments instead of high school golf this season and is doing his schooling online.

Pekin's Mason Minkel (2nd, 68-72--160) and Carter Stevenson (7th, 71-78--149) each earned a Dragon Classic individual medal last season and are playing in the tournament this year.

Play will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Parkview and 9 a.m. Saturday at Lick Creek.

In other Pekin boys golf team news:

PEKIN 155, CANTON 219: Minkel shot a 4-under 32 on the front nine at Lick Creek, his best score ever for nine holes, to lead the Dragons to a decisive Mid-Illini win Wednesday.

Minkel began his round with four straight birdies and he nearly shot a hole-in-one on No. 8 before recording his fifth birdie of the round.

"It was fun to watch," Crouch said. "The pins were in tough spots and we had a ton of putts. Well, everyone except Mason."

Tyler Picken (39), Cooper Theleritis (41), Stevenson (43) and Luke Riggenbach (43) also scored for the Dragons (9-0, 5-0). Adam Cash shot 50 for Pekin.

The match was a makeup from Sept. 1, when Pekin was supposed to play Canton at Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club.

Canton sports teams weren't allowed to compete until last week. The Little Giants boys golf team is playing all its matches this season on the road.

PEKIN 146, METAMORA 176: The Dragons roared to a 30-stroke Mid-Illini win Tuesday at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

Minkel (36), Riggenbach (36), Stevenson (37) and Picken (37) scored for Pekin, shooting 1-over and 2-over par, respectively. Gruden (40) and Theleritis (44) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

"It was great to see the two juniors (Riggenbach and Picken) play so well," Crouch said. "They played junior varsity last year and worked hard over the summer."

Speaking of junior varsity, Pekin's Dawson Woll shot 38 Tuesday in the JV match.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.