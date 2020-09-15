Soccer is a medium risk sport.

That's the opinion of the state agencies charged with crafting a Restore Illinois plan to safely reopen the state in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medium risk means only instruction, practices and intra-squad scrimmages are allowed for recreation youth soccer programs, and club youth soccer teams unless they travel out of state, during the current Phase 4 of Restore Illinois.

Those aren't all the rules and regulations that went into effect Aug. 15 for recreation and club soccer players.

Instruction group and team sizes are limited to 25 players. Spectators can be in groups of 50, but the groups must be separated by 30 feet.

Masks, health assessments and temperature checks also are among the other requirements.

For area park districts that offer youth soccer programs, and club youth soccer teams, medium risk has turned into a maximum headache.

In Washington, where about 300 youths ages 4-12 normally play soccer each fall in the park district's program, there are about 100 youths in the program this fall.

"No games and a general uneasiness with playing sports," are the reasons Brian Tibbs, the park district's executive director, gave for the drop in the soccer program's enrollment.

"I was hoping more families would look at our soccer program this fall as a camp, a place to get lots of instruction for their kids," Tibbs said.

Joel Dickerson, the Morton Park District's executive director, said the park district's youth soccer program for ages 3-12 this fall will be filled. But it will be filled with about 200 to 250 youths instead of the usual 350 because of COVID-19 regulations.

The limited enrollment is another challenge for park districts like Morton that are struggling financially during the pandemic.

"We have to roll with the punches," Dickerson said.

"Our expenses are up because we need to buy cleaning and sanitizing supplies. We took a financial hit this summer because our pool was closed. There were no swim lessons, no team practices and competitions, no daily open swim sessions."

Morton did have a robust summer season with activities like T-ball, kickball, tennis, tumbling, pickleball and disc golf, and Dickerson was pleased that among 209 respondents to a survey sent to parents of participants, 138 rated the programs as excellent. That was 66% of respondents.

Nearly 100% of respondents said advance communication from the park district prepared their family for the expectations of COVID-19 precautions and the precautions satisfied their family's safety concerns, and 84% of respondents rated efforts by staff to ensure a safe environment as 5 on a scale of 1-5.

The response to one question surprised Dickerson, and encouraged him.

Asked if they would have allowed their children to participate in the summer programs without the park district's COVID-19 precautions in place, 106 respondents said yes and 101 said no.

"I think that shows that families trust us," Dickerson said. "We did our best to communicate what was expected, and we followed through."

Nine teams, boys and girls, are playing this fall in the Pekin Pride club youth soccer program.

The teams can practice, but can't play games in Illinois. They can travel to other states for games as long as protocols are followed.

"Out-of-state play is allowed, but not recommended," according to an email sent in mid-August by Illinois Youth Soccer to club youth programs.

Pekin Pride president Trish Fulk said one of her club's teams possibly will play games outside Illinois this fall.

Pekin Pride teams normally play the vast majority of their games in-state in places like Morton, Mossville, Lincoln, Springfield and Champaign, said club vice president Edgar Sandoval.

