CHICAGO — There's a twisted little debate fellow college football writers and I have regarding the Big Ten Conference commissioner's office.

1. Should Jim Phillips be grateful he did not get the job?

2. If he had, would things be different?

We'll never know.

But here's what we do know: Commissioner Kevin Warren is trapped in a hellscape. He might need a flame-retardant suit for all the heat he's getting.

It started with Nebraska's semi-threat to play outside the Big Ten. Then Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields initiated a #WeWantToPlay online petition. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse added to the pressure with his letter calling for "leadership" — and a football season.

Parents of players from Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rallied outside Big Ten headquarters. The Minnesota president and Penn State athletic director publicly questioned if a vote had even taken place. President Donald Trump tweeted he wanted the return of Big Ten football "NOW" and sought an audience with Warren. They spoke Sept. 1, and Trump tweeted that the Big Ten's return was "on the one yard line!"

Since then, lawmakers from six Big Ten states urged Warren and Big Ten presidents and chancellors to restart. The Big Ten responded with a cheeky statement that fanned the flames, agreeing with a line in the letter that the Big Ten is home to "some of the world's leading institutions of higher learning, scientific research and medicine" and that "we all want the same thing, which is for 'sports to continue safely.' "

Then came Thursday. Whoa, Nellie.

During a national ESPN Radio interview, Penn State coach James Franklin said: "I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people's questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don't have those things."

No vision, no plan.

A source inside the Big Ten called the league "a divided house" (being kind) and "a circus" (less kind).

If there was any question about that, consider what Ohio State coach Ryan Day did Thursday afternoon. He released a statement through the school mentioning two ACC games that will be played Saturday — Duke-Notre Dame and Clemson-Wake Forest — and asked: "Our players want to know: why can't they play?"

Day also said: "While I understand the Big Ten Conference's decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear.

"However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall ... The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October."

More heat.

Or as The Athletic's Stewart Mandel tweeted: "Nothing to see here, just the coach of the Big Ten's most prominent program taking a blowtorch to the league."

Day is hoping to influence Warren and the league's presidents and chancellors to create a schedule that allows the Buckeyes to compete for a national title. A start any later than mid-October probably spikes that.

A vote on whether to restart is coming but no earlier than Sunday, a source said, and more likely next week.

Conference presidents need answers from the medical subcommittee of the Return to Competition Task Force that addresses four issues related to COVID-19: 1) rapid testing; 2) contact tracing; 3) heart issues; 4) the surge in cases in some Big Ten states and on several campuses.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez on Wednesday announced a two-week shutdown of football and men's hockey workouts as the campus shifts to remote learning. Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway came out firing in an NJ Advance Media story, saying the conference should wait until it can "learn about the science, different kinds of tests and potential vaccines" and calling Trump's involvement "cheap politics."

The conference's vote to suspend the season was 11-3, with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa dissenting. League bylaws require a 60% vote, so at least six schools in the "no" camp will have to flip for there to be fall or winter football.

Michigan's decision will be fascinating, a head-on clash of football and science. Coach Jim Harbaugh marched outside the Big House on Saturday, declaring "Free the Big Ten." University President Mark Schlissel, meanwhile, is an expert on antibodies and holds degrees from Princeton (biochemical sciences) and Johns Hopkins.

Try handicapping that grudge match.

As for this column's original question, you should know Warren is a man of substance with a strong moral compass. But he wildly miscalculated the reaction to canceling the 10-game schedule he unveiled six days earlier.

His communications team let him down. And his decades away from the college game precluded him from building the kind of relationships in college sports that Jim Delany had and Jim Phillips has.

Did Warren think the ACC would follow the Big Ten's decision and that the Big 12 and SEC would then be pressured to pull the plug? Was Warren aiming to be a national leader rather than a follower?

So many questions. So much heat.