The Big 12 Conference has a new member — at least for the 2021 spring football season.

Quincy Notre Dame will become the 12th member of the league, only for one sport and only for one season, according to a Thursday release from the conference.

The addition of QND assures each team will have a conference opponent during the seven-week regular season set to begin March 5 across the state. The fall season was moved to the spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

QND is no stranger to teams from Peoria. The Raiders were a member of the old Mid-State 6 from 2006 to 2012 — during which they faced Peoria High, Richwoods, Manual, Notre Dame and now-defunct Woodruff. In its seven years in the Mid-State 6, QND won three titles and finished second four times.

The Big 12 now includes Peoria High, RIchwoods, Peoria Notre Dame, Manual, Normal West, Normal Community, Bloomington, Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial, Urbana, Danville and QND.

The Big 12 says the first three weeks of the conference schedule will include games against "local rivals." The final weeks are a conference tournament, with the crowning of a regular season Big 12 champion on Week 7, according to the league. They will announce addition information at a later date.