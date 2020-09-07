Pekin Park District softball league scores from Aug. 24 through Sunday. This week's Monday Church League games will be played Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
SUNDAY CO-ED LEAGUE
* Manito Auto Sales 25, When In Rain 3.
* Illinois Home Solutions 13, W.R. Haynes 1.
* Big Dog Automotive 8, Foundry Rats 3.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 15, Jones Painting 13.
* Jones Painting 20, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 5.
* W.R. Haynes 7, Rescued Heart Animal Hospital 0.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, Foundry Rats 0.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 16, When In Rain 6.
* Big Dog Automotive 7, Manito Auto Sales 0.
* Illinois Home Solutions 7, Jones Painting & Remodeling 0.
MONDAY CHURCH LEAGUE
* Grace United Methodist 15, Minier Assembly of God 10.
* Community of Christ 19, Faith Baptist 11.
* Christian Brotherhood 17, First Presbyterian 4.
* First United Methodist 'A' 21, City Church 6.
* Pekin Bible Church 13, Grace Baptist 2.
* First United Methodist 'B' 19, Pekin First Nazarene 8.
* North Pekin Nazarene 13, St. Joseph 3.
* North Pekin Nazarene 14, Pekin Bible Church 'B' 13.
* Grace United Methodist 11, City Church 8.
* City Church 16, Community of Christ 6.
* Christian Brotherhood 15, First United Methodist 'B' 14.
* Pekin First Nazarene 14, Grace Baptist 11.
* Community of Christ 15, First United Methodist 'A' 8.
* Faith Baptist 17, First Presbyterian 8.
* Minier Assembly of God 17, St. Joseph 2.
WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
* Tee Jay Central 13, Tumble Jungle Bus 6.
* MacDuff's 14, CEFCU 6.
* Tee Jay Central 8, CEFCU 6.
* Tumble Jungle Bus 9, MacDuff's 8.
THURSDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* Hitters Club 18, Jackson Heating 8.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 17, City Coal & Asphalt 3.
* 4 The Fallen Illinois 22, Hitters Club 11.
* City Coal & Asphalt 15, Jackson Heating 3.
FRIDAY INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
* W.R. Haynes 16, Casting Cleaning 13.
* W.R. Haynes 16, Jac's Doghouse 14.
* W.R. Haynes 22, Jac's Doghouse 11.
* Casting Cleaning 19, Jac's Doghouse 10.