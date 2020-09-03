PEORIA — One way or another, history will be made Friday at Kellogg Golf Course.

In the Peoria Senior Men’s City golf tournament championship flight finale, two-time defending champion Jeff Ott, 58, will meet five-time Senior City winner Dan Moran, 67, at 8 a.m.

Moran, the No. 6 seed, is the only golfer to win three consecutive Senior City championships, doing so from 2005-07.

Ott, the tournament’s top seed after winning in 2018 and 2019, can equal Moran’s feat with a victory Friday.

Only three other golfers historically have won even two in a row — Bill Lewis, Dutch Vollmer and Ron Ghidina.

Moran, the No. 6 seed, already owns the most Senior City crowns and can extend that number to six if he wins. His last title was in 2016.

The pair met in a close match in last year’s quarterfinals with Ott prevailing 2-up.

Moran’s semifinal triumph on Thursday came more easily as he ousted 18th-seeded Mark Greskoviak 5-and-3. Ott, meanwhile, needed 19 holes to edge No. 4 seed Rod Jackson.

Friday’s Super Senior Championship Flight match pits top seed Ken Coulter against Bob Polonus at 8:10 a.m.

Other championship matches include: Skeeter Miller vs. Randy Gallion in A Flight; Paul Fessler vs. Rich Steinkoenig in B Flight; John Janes vs. Mike Lahart in Super Senior A Flight; Doug Weber vs. Tim Burns in Super Senior B Flight and Larry Claudin vs. Bob Willi in Super Senior C Flight.