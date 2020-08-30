PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen have lost a player who was part of their inaugural SPHL team.

Former Rivermen defenseman Tyler Amburgey died at age 29 on Sunday. Cause of death was not yet known. He was survived by his wife, Aimee, and daughter, Rylee.

"I'm saddened about Burgey's passing away," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "I heard he was doing great in Texas and had a beautiful family.

"A beautiful little girl just lost her father and that really breaks my heart.

"It's a very sad day for our hockey family. Rest in peace, Tyler."

Amburgey was a 6-foot-2, 210-pound puck-moving defenseman from Rowlett, Texas.

He joined the Rivermen for their inaugural season in the SPHL in 2013-14, and scored five goals with 16 assists for a Peoria team that went 30-18-8 and finished third.

He returned in 2014-15 and added four goals and four assists in 18 games for a Rivermen team that went 36-17-3 and won the Coffey Trophy as SPHL regular-season champions.

"It's like losing a brother," said Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman, who was a rookie when he played with Amburgey in '14-15. "I think we all feel like we've lost a member of our hockey family. It's tragic, the little girl he leaves behind. If we can do anything for his family, we will."

Amburgey played 19 games in the old CHL -- at the time a class-AA league -- for Quad City and Fort Worth. He earned an ECHL call-up with Cincinnati in '14-15. He played for Pensacola and Louisiana in the SPHL.

He played 105 games over a four-year pro career with six teams in three leagues.

He was selected to play for the U.S. National Development team in 2007 and went on to play three seasons of junior hockey in the USHL, where he helped Dubuque win the Clark Cup in 2010-11.

He was head coach of the Texas Warriors 16-under AA hockey team at the time of his death, and recently served as a coach with the Dallas Stars elite 18-under hockey club.

Amburgey joked about his path to Peoria when he initially joined the team in 2013-14.

"A year ago, I was working as a roofer," he said in a Journal Star story in October of 2013. "Let me tell you something about roofing, it was miserable for me. I gained a lot of clarity up there. I discovered I really wanted to be a hockey player.

"I can say this: If you don’t know what you want to do with your life, get up there and try roofing for a while. It will help you find the answer really fast."

