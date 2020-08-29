The sport specific COVID-19 considerations handed down by the Illinois High School Association include guidelines on transportation.

"Social distancing (as required by state or local health department) will need to be maintained on buses/vans," the IHSA stipulates. "Thus, multiple buses/vans and/or parental/guardian transportation could likely be needed."

While additional transportation may be needed, especially for larger teams, athletic directors around the area do not see immediate financial concerns.

"Each distinct is handling recommendations as well as possible," Peoria High athletics director Brien Dunphy said.

According to Dunphy, the Peoria Public School District has chosen to allow 50 individuals on buses, with masks mandatory.

Peoria schools moving to on-line only learning has actually freed up bus drivers.

"Buses will be cleaned daily," Dunphy said. "Since they do not have school-day routes to run, I have to believe transportation is really pulling for athletics to take place. Peoria Public Schools is blessed with a great team of drivers that work hard and keep our children safe. "

The district is also allowing schools to use 14 passenger mini buses, again, with masks mandatory.

Richwoods athletics director Ronald Dwyer believes the transportation issue will take care of itself, with fewer long distance trips, no holiday basketball tournaments and fewer scheduled games.

"With all the canceled tournaments, we don’t travel to Sterling, Rockford, Edwardsville (this year)," Dwyer said. "There are fewer trips than a normal season.

"With winter sports, (it’s) not a problem to spread out a basketball team on a full school bus. If nothing changes with the current rules by late winter, early spring, the main concern will be with trying to transport a football team with social distancing as it is now. We may have to increase the number of buses for football."

With just a seven-game schedule, compared to nine in a typical regular season, football may also be "a wash" financially, said Dwyer,

"The main issue with the financial situation is not bringing any revenue in from ticket sales and concessions," Dwyer said of the possibility of no spectators at games. "Many school budgets and programs live off of concessions and ticket sales without crowds will be a major concern."

With only a small cross country team to transport this fall, Lewistown athletics director Greg Bennett is not concerned about the first of four athletic seasons.

"Basketball in the winter should be fine for the girls team, but I can see potentially needing two buses for the boys team, especially if we are taking cheerleaders," Bennett said. "Hopefully by March, when we start taking football and volleyball trips, the COVID-19 situation will have improved to the point that we are close to being business as usual.

"If not we will definitely have to increase our vehicles. In addition to having normal bus transportation, I am sure we will be putting many miles on our activity bus and vans to cover other transportation issues. Thus far our administration has not brought any transportation budgetary concerns to my attention."

