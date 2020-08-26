PEORIA — The cross country state finals at Detweiller Park were the Peoria area’s biggest casualty in the Illinois High School Association’s decision Wednesday to cancel state championships for the four competing fall sports.

The annual event, which draws thousands to Peoria every November, has long provided a nice economic boost to the city. The Peoria meet just celebrated its golden anniversary last year.

"The decision, while not unexpected, is still very sad," said Peoria High athletic director Brien Dunphy, the meet host. "I feel sorry for the runners who won’t get to experience Detweiller Park in November. With 18,000 spectators and athletes all cheering for every athlete, it’s an event like no other."

Peoria High’s Dunphy, though, is totally onboard with the IHSA’s call during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — as were coaches we contacted in golf, tennis and swimming and diving.

"I commend the IHSA," Dunphy said. "They have stuck to their principles and based decisions on guidance from medical experts from the beginning of the pandemic.

"These decisions will not be popular. But, as the host of state cross country, safety of our athletes, coaches, spectators and event workers is priority No. 1. I fully support the decision to cancel the event. If the health of one individual is compromised, that is one too many.

"That said, I cannot wait for state cross country 2021. It will be that much more special."

Dunlap girls tennis coach Pat Gornik was also disappointed at his sport’s shortened season, but not surprised at the decision.

"Those that coached in the spring realize how quickly this can all be taken away," Gornik said. "I definitely feel for the seniors that won't have a chance to experience the state tournament this year, potentially at all in their careers. With that said, it takes away a little bit of the pressure of the season and lets us all focus on giving the teams the best experience possible. It can be a rallying point for our teams — doing our part to play as much and as long as possible for our seniors.

"Honestly, my biggest hope is to get through our conference season and on to the conference tournament. It will make it even more special to be a conference champion. And a sectional champion."

Golf coach Jamie King, whose Morton team has done well at state in recent years, also expressed his displeasure at having the state finals taken away.

"While it’s a very understandable decision, that definitely does not make it any less disappointing for the competitors," King said. "I especially feel sorry for all the seniors who are missing out on the opportunity to compete at the highest level for the final time in their prep careers. This year has really taught us all the importance of making the most out of every opportunity we get and to never take anything for granted."

Girls swimming, meanwhile, has the technology to hold its own state meet, albeit a virtual one.

The state’s coaches hope to have their own teams swim events in their home pool and then send the results to a database. Results would be compiled and scored to determine the top finishers in each event statewide. The IHSA may yet decide to endorse the concept.

"We had planned on doing the virtual championship meet regardless of any decisions by the IHSA," said Notre Dame coach Derek Amerman. "I believe the IHSA has discussed it among themselves after getting the idea from swim coaches. But I have discussed (the idea) with several coaches about the opportunity for a championship meet in case the IHSA decides not to do it."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.