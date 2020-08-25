PEKIN -- It's been five years since the Pekin girls golf team was competitive.

That's about to change, according to Coach Chris Neville, even though there are two sophomores and six freshmen on the young Dragons' roster. No juniors. No seniors.

The sophomores are Lauren Minkel and Olivia Torrey, the lone returning letter-winners from last year's four-golfer team. Minkel was a Class 2A sectional qualifier last year.

"Lauren and Olivia played a lot of golf over the summer and have improved a great deal," Neville said.

As for the freshmen, "this group may be the best class of athletes I've had since the freshmen class of 2008," Neville said. "That class won four consecutive Mid-Illini Conference championships."

Only two of the six freshmen came into this season with golf experience.

Sydney Hubner has played in junior tournaments and Rachel Filarski has been playing golf for several years.

Neville said Mylee Hansen and Sierra Sitter and very good athletes, and improving their golf games rapidly.

Abigail Strode and Brooke Bishop round out the group of freshmen.

Strode is a Pekin volleyball player who joined the girls golf team because volleyball has been moved to the spring this school year by the IHSA.

"Abigail is taking advantage of an opportunity to play another sport, which is awesome," Neville said. "I'm glad she's on our team."

Neville said his team probably will take its lumps against a tough non-conference schedule, but should do well in the Mid-Illini Conference, which isn't as strong as recent years.

"If we improve at a similar rate as past Pekin teams, we could be one of the better teams in the Mid-Illini by the end of the season," Neville said.

"One of our team goals is to play our best golf in late September and October and hopefully finish in the top half of the Mid-Illini standings."

Neville sees defending conference champion Washington, Metamora and possibly Morton as the teams to beat in the conference.

Pekin will play host to the 19th annual Lady Dragon Classic on Sept. 26 at Lick Creek Golf Course. Thirteen teams are in the field.

Lick Creek also will be the site of a Class 2A regional tournament at a date to be determined.

NORMAL COMMUNITY 194, PEKIN 234: The Dragons opened their season Aug. 12 with a loss to Normal Community on the front nine at Lick Creek. Normal Community placed 10th at last year's Class 2A state tournament.

"We were nervous and anxious, as you would expect from a young team, especially on Lick Creek's fast greens," Neville said. "The course played fast and firm after the Pekin city tournament was played there the previous weekend."

Putting was a problem for Pekin.

"We weren't getting our first putt very close to the hole," Neville said.

Hubner led Pekin with 53.

"Great start to what will be a great career," Neville said.

Minkel (58), Filarski (59) and Torrey (64) also scored for the Dragons. Sitler had 65 and Hansen had 67. Katie and Alivia Burr each shot 46 and 48 for Normal Community.

Strode, who had started playing golf eight days earlier, shot par and almost birdied the par-3 eighth hole. She shot 67 playing junior varsity.

PEORIA RICHWOODS 215, PEKIN 223: The Dragons played much better Thursday, but couldn't pull out a win on the front nine at Lick Creek.

Putting was their biggest improvement after a lot of time was devoted to it the previous day in practice.

"But our putting was still not where it needs to be for us to be as successful as I think we can," Neville said.

Hubner's team season-best 48 led Pekin. She had a chip-in for par on the par-3 fourth hole.

Hansen (57), Filarski (59) and Torrey (59) also scored for Pekin. Minkel (60) and Bishop (79) completed the Dragons' lineup.

Richwoods' Brooke Bishop was the medalist (44).

