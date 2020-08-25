PEKIN -- There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the high school boys golf season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will the season continue without interruption? Will more health measures be put in place? Those are among the questions.

One thing is certain. The defending Mid-Illini Conference champion Pekin boys golf team has a powerful punch at the top of its lineup in senior Mason Minkel and sophomore Carter Stevenson.

"Mason and Carter want the responsibility of shooting a good score every time they compete," said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch. "They've worked so hard on their games. They want to be counted on."

Several other players on Pekin's roster want to be counted on, too.

The team has depth. Crouch said there are nearly a half-dozen guys who are capable of filling the important No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the Dragons' lineup including senior Cooper Theleritis, a four-year golfer.

Pekin showed off its depth Saturday in winning the 15-team Coyote Creek Classic at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, hosted by Limestone.

Seven of the eight Mid-Illini teams were there (Canton was supposed to play, but Little Giants sports are suspended until mid-September).

The Dragons sent a message to their Mid-Illini foes that they intend to successfully defend their conference title.

Pekin scored 309 at Coyote Creek and finished 10 strokes in front of runner-up Normal U. High.

Minkel was the medalist, shooting 4-under-par 68. Stevenson (3rd, 77), Theleritis (10th, 81) and junior Luke Riggenbach (14th, 83) also scored for Pekin.

Senior Adam Cash (26th, 86) and senior Dawson Woll (38th, 88) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

"Mason (Minkel) was on. He was in full control of his golf ball. When that happens, he shoots a good score," Crouch said. "I didn't see every hole Mason played (Saturday), but I did see him take four birdie putts that lipped out."

Pekin players showed some grit.

"Carter (Stevenson) started 5-over-par through his first five holes, but he played par golf the rest of the way," Crouch said. "That showed his maturity.

"Cooper (Theleritis) and Luke (Riggenbach) shot some pars and showed good temperament. Adam (Cash) and Dawson (Woll) just had some bad holes."

Here's how the other Mid-Illini schools fared at Coyote Creek:

Dunlap (tie 4th, 338), East Peoria (tie 4th, 338), Limestone (6th, 353), Metamora (7th, 354), Washington (9th, 357) and Morton (15th, 391).

Limestone's Tate Otten (6th, 78) was the best-scoring Mid-Illini golfer behind Minkel and Stevenson.

Pekin will open Mid-Illini play Tuesday when it hosts Dunlap at Lick Creek Golf Course.

It's a huge early-season match.

"The conference race could be the highlight of our year," Crouch said.

The Mid-Illini tournament will be Oct. 1 at Metamora Fields.

Pekin will play host to its annual Dragon Classic on Sept. 18-19 at Lick Creek and Parkview golf courses.

OPENING DAY: Pekin opened its season Thursday by defeating Normal Community and Peoria Richwoods at Lick Creek.

The Dragons scored 307. Normal Community shot 343 and Richwoods shot 383.

Minkel (par 72), Stevenson (75), Theleritis (80) and sophomore Brady Gruden (80) scored for the Dragons. Junior Tyler Picken (84) and Riggenbach (88) completed Pekin's lineup.

Richwoods was led by Jack Hammerton (81).

CANCELLED: Three events were dropped from Pekin's schedule because of the pandemic.

The Dragons didn't play in a quadrangular tournament Aug. 17 at Balmoral Woods Golf Cub in Crete and won't play in the Mattoon Invitational on Sept. 11-12 because of travel restrictions.

Their Sept. 1 match vs. Canton at Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club also was canceled.

