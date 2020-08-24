PEORIA — Dan Ruffin saw his Peoria High School team smoke a lot of opponents on the way to the IHSA Class 3A State boys basketball championship in 2011-12.

Now Ruffin, 65, is smoke master for his barbecue restaurant and tavern in Peoria, Que For You.

He retired from teaching and coaching at Peoria High after the 2019-20 season, which was pre-empted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruffin went 227-216 in 16 seasons at the helm there, including that March Madness championship in 2012 that capped a 28-3 season.

"It was time, I needed to retire," said Ruffin, who played at Bradley University from 1976-79. "I wanted something to keep me busy. I do most of the smoking for the restaurant. I love to smoke meats. Ribs, turkey, pork, we do it all.

"But the ribs are my favorite thing here."

Ruffin is the restaurant owner (https://getque4you.com/). The place is at 301 N. MacArthur Highway, not far from the BU campus, and also has a liquor license that fuels a full bar.

"I grew up watching my uncles smoke meats, and I watched and learned a lot," Ruffin said. "I liked smoking meats and I wanted a business after I retired.

"I wanted a bar with it, too, a place where people my age, older clientele, could gather and talk about issues in the community, discuss solutions and ways to contribute. I want to help make things better."

Que For You is definitely a family-run operation, with Ruffin's wife and his brother working alongside him.

"One of the things I like about it is you get to see old friends, people you've worked with, people you know, come into the restaurant," Ruffin said. "It's great getting to see them again."

Restaurant/tavern businesses live on a thin edge financially in the best of times.

But right off, Ruffin has faced the same pandemic challenges with his business as he faced when the IHSA shut down his final season as coach because of the pandemic last spring. He lost that round with the virus when the IHSA pulled the plug on March Madness.

He's determined not to lose the rematch with his business.

"We're getting a steady trickle of customers who keep us alive," Ruffin said. "It's a family venture. We're just barely getting by right now.

"At the outset, the bar was generating revenue that kept us going. Now it's switched, and it's the food that is carrying us.

"COVID has made it tough. We're not making money, we're not losing money. You have to find a way to keep yourself alive with a small business during this pandemic. It's not unlike sports or raising a family -- you make sacrifices, do without things, work hard."

Oh, and about the art of smoking meat: What's the most important piece of advice this former hoops coach would give?

"You've got to be able to manage your fire," Ruffin said. "Keep the temperature down, don't need too much wood, and don't generate too much smoke."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.