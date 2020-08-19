PEORIA — Don Keeley made a promise to Johan Oviedo in 2018, and he went to extraordinary lengths to keep it Wednesday.

The former Peoria Chiefs pitcher was called up by the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday and slated to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

Keeley told Oviedo back in 2018, when he was in Peoria, that he'd be there wherever and whenever the big moment happened.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And MLB is not allowing fans to attend games during the shortened 2020 season.

"I'm driving to Wrigley Field right now with a pocket full of $100 bills," Keeley, 55, said Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to do everything we can to get on a rooftop so we can keep our promise."

About an hour later, Keeley sent along a picture of him and his daughter on Murphy’s rooftop. Success. Promise kept.

Keeley, a Washington resident and pharmacist, has been part of the Peoria Chiefs host family program for five years.

The Chiefs program places the Midwest League team's players — prospects from the St. Louis Cardinals — with volunteer families in the Peoria area during the season. They provide housing, food, vehicles, help them acclimate to the U.S. (if they are international players), basically adopt them.

"We tell all these kids the same thing: On the day you make it to the majors, we'll be there, no matter where," Keeley said. "We told Johan that, and he didn't forget. He called this morning and said 'I've been called up, I'm pitching against the Cubs tonight at Wrigley.'

"We had a pretty emotional moment on the phone today. These kids live with us, they become family."

Keeley has a son, Trey, and a daughter, Kaitlyn, the latter driving with him to Chicago on Wednesday.

The family's home was destroyed by the massive tornado that swept through Washington in November of 2013.

"We rebuilt our house," Keeley said. "After that, we had space, and we wanted to do something in the community, and we loved baseball. So we joined the Chiefs player hosting program and started housing players."

The program was founded in 2013 by former Chiefs president Rocky Vonachen and broadcaster Nathan Baliva, the latter running the operation, which grew to 13 families in 2019.

Keeley has hosted Oviedo, pitcher Austin Warner, outfielder Bryce Denton, infielder Juan Yepez and many others over the years.

"All terrific kids," Keeley said. "They each have different personalities. Oviedo is very quiet until he gets to know you, and then he's a joker. And he's really ... creative ... with his food. His favorite thing is rice, eggs, hot dogs and hot sauce. Together. He ate crazy.

"We got him hooked on beef ribs, though."

Oviedo, who is from La Habana, Cuba, was 6-foot-5, 245 pounds when he took the mound for the Chiefs at Dozer Park in 2018 and stunned onlookers with 100 mph fastballs. He went 10-10 with 118 strikeouts in 121.2 innings and posted a 4.22 ERA for Peoria. He reached Double-A Springfield last season.

"He knows I'm coming to the game," Keeley said. "He's so excited. I don’t know if we’ll get to see him afterward. I don’t know if we’ll get ourselves on a rooftop. We may have to watch from a bar. But we’ll be there.

"I'm a Cubs fan, and I used to tell him that I'd see him pitch some day at Wrigley Field.

"The irony is funny today."

Here’s your sports quote of the day:

"There was not a lot of future for me in the game in Cuba," said Oviedo, who lives now in Jacksonville, Fla. "I’m here for my dream. It’s the best baseball in the world here. This gives me a better opportunity, a chance to give my family more. Cuba was not a bad place, we had an OK standard of living. But the opportunity for a better car, a nicer place to live, those things are just not there.

"So I’m here to play for my future and my family."

– St. Louis Cardinals Cuban-born pitcher Johan Oviedo, as a member of the Peoria Chiefs in 2018.

