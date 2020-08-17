PEKIN -- Luke Riggenbach made news before the high school boys golf season started.

The Pekin junior shot a hole-in-one this summer at Pekin Country Club. It was the first hole-in-one for the 16-year-old, and it was witnessed by a guy who shot his first ace this spring.

Riggenbach's playing partners on his hole-in-one round were Pekin boys golf teammate Carter Stevenson and Carter's father Jeff Stevenson, 44, who aced the 204-yard, par-3 17th hole May 1 at Pekin Country Club.

May 1 was the first day golf courses could reopen in the state after they were shut down in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riggenbach played mostly on the Pekin junior varsity boys golf team the past two seasons. He hopes to be in the Dragons' varsity lineup for the first time this season.

His modest resume didn't matter June 30.

He took out a 9-iron for the 143-yard, par-3 eighth hole at Pekin Country Club and hit a spectacular tee shot.

"If you want to see your ball go in the hole on a hole-in-one, that hole has a perfect setup to do it," he said. "I hit a shot that drew into the hole, and the ball landed about six feet in back of the pin. The ball spun back and rolled right into the hole."

After coming within inches of a hole-in-one on a few other occasions, Riggenbach had his first ace.

Jeff Stevenson was thrilled.

"That was a good golf shot. It deserved to go in for a hole-in-one," he said. "Carter and I were yelling and screaming when the ball went into the hole. We were excited and happy for Luke."

Riggenbach said he couldn't believe the shot went in.

"I would have been happy if it came up close to the hole," he said.

"I had an adrenaline rush after the hole-in-one. Somehow, I remained calm and shot par on the next hole. But I lost focus on the back nine. It got the point where I wanted to keep my round in the 70's."

He managed to do it, shooting 5-over-par 37-40--77, one of his better scores at Pekin Country Club.

Carter Stevenson, 15, has now witnessed two holes-in-one in the past few months. The Pekin sophomore, one of the area's top young golfers, was playing in a twosome with his father when he scored his ace.

"It's Carter's turn now to shoot his first hole-in-one," Jeff Stevenson said.

