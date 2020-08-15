The best record in baseball. Batting 1.000 with COVID-19 tests. And three bonus games at Wrigley Field against a division rival that could be gassed.

Yeah, things are working out rather nicely for the Chicago Cubs, who took a 13-4 mark into Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Asked if everything seems to be falling in the Cubs’ favor, manager David Ross replied: "You can look at it like that if you want. I think we’re playing good baseball and that’s the focus for me, not the other stuff you guys are alluding to. But it is nice to play at home, I’ll say that."

MLB on Friday announced that the three makeup games between the Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, originally slated for Aug. 7-9 at Busch Stadium, will be played at Wrigley Field.

No, it’s not punishment for the Cardinals’ numerous positive coronavirus tests. It’s part of a revamped schedule that minimizes travel.

The Cardinals, who are just 2-3 and haven’t played since July 29, play the White Sox twice on Saturday and at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the three makeup games with the Cubs will take place Monday and Wednesday, creating doubleheaders. (Monday’s starts at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday’s at 1:20 p.m.)

The third creates a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 5.

And file this under weird: The Cardinals technically will be the home team for Game 2 of the three doubleheaders.

So some day you might be able to ask your grandchild a trivia question: In what season did the St. Louis Cardinals hit a walk-off homer at Wrigley Field?

Asked about all the doubleheaders, Ross replied: "It’s not ideal, but there are a lot of things that are not ideal in 2020. We’ll go out and compete hard."

And they will do it with some new-ish faces on the hill.

Ross said his choices will depend on what transpires this weekend in the Brewers series, but among those he is considering for the doubleheaders: Right-handers Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Tyson Miller, who are all at the team’s South Bend, Ind., site, and Colin Rea, who already is up with the big-league club.

Also being considered is a left-hander, though it is Rex Brothers, not Jose Quintana.

Quintana, who is 33-23 with a 4.23 ERA since coming over from the South Side, is not all the way back after his dishwashing injury necessitated thumb surgery.

Ross said Quintana will throw a four-inning simulated game Sunday.

"Talking to him, I didn’t get the feel that he is quite ready yet," Ross said. "Rushing a guy like that who is so important doesn’t make a lot of sense to me."