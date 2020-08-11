PEORIA — Does an online-only learning format knock schools out of the lineup for IHSA sports this fall?

"Absolutely not," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on Tuesday. "Schools are not required to have an (in-person) teaching format or combination at all. Schools can have online-only learning and still opt to bring their students onto campus to participate in athletics."

Anderson said that decision is made by individual school districts. He said Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Normal Community and Normal West high schools and all Chicago Public Schools have already announced plans for online-only teaching this fall.

"And all of them are going to allow their athletes to participate in IHSA sports," Anderson said.

Canton High School, meanwhile, has gone a different direction. It will implement an online-only teaching format for the first month of the school year.

During that time, Canton athletes will not be permitted to participate in IHSA sports. That moratorium is through at least Sept. 21, at which time the district will revisit its decision. It impacts 25 athletes at the high school level, and 90 at Canton Ingersoll Middle School.

"... the district has suspended all fall sports and sports training," Canton Schools superintendent Rolf Sivertsen said in a prepared statement. ... The decision will be re-evaluated monthly, beginning in September, to determine if it is safe for our athletes to return to train and compete."

Peoria Public Schools reversed course in a meeting Monday, a week before school is scheduled to start. What was a hybrid plan with online and in-school learning suddenly shifted to all-virtual learning only.

"The decision was a bit of a surprise last night," Peoria High School athletics director Brien Dunphy said. "The IHSA stance is to support athletics for schools that do online learning only, and schools that do in-school teaching or a combination of both.

"It's going to be up to the individual school districts to make the decision. We have not discussed, as a district, what to do about sports if we go to virtual-only learning.

"(Peoria Public Schools superintendent) Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat has indicated that she supports athletics.

"We're waiting for guidance from our school district.

"As of right now, I'm telling my coaches to get to work."

Desmoulin-Kherat reiterated on Tuesday that she is in support of IHSA sports participation for the school district’s students, even with the shift to online learning, according to PPS spokesman Thomas Bruch.

He added that the school board could bring it up as an agenda item in the future, but as of this moment it is "all green lights."

