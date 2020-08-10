PEORIA — Weston Walker will go out as a champion in the IHSA golf world.

The 16-year-old sophomore at Peoria Christian -- who won the IHSA State Golf Class 1A championship last fall -- has decided not play prep golf this season.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker will instead opt for online learning at Peoria Christian. And that left him able to travel around the country playing tournaments in the American Junior Golf Association and the Illinois Junior Golf Association.

That’s an either-or choice. He can’t play in AJGA tour events and also be eligible for IHSA golf.

He is also attending an elite golf academy in Downer's Grove -- TPS Players Service. That school, under former PGA golfer John Perna, has seen five students achieve PGA Tour status by age 24 and, in the last eight years, moved 100 players to collegiate golf, including 75 to NCAA Div.-I programs.

"With online school at Peoria Christian, I'll have more time and flexibility to do some things," Walker said. "I'll be going to TPS school once a week. And I'm going to play tournaments around the country maybe into December.

"This was definitely a tough decision, because I will miss my coach and miss my teammates in Peoria. I had so much fun playing high school golf, and the state tournament was exciting. I’ll take those memories with me.

"Now I have a chance to get some experience against high-level players around the country."

Walker, the Journal Star's Golfer of the Year after his IHSA title season, was in Barrington on Monday night, preparing for a tournament at Makray Memorial Golf Club.

His grandfather, legendary Peoria area basketball coach Chuck Westendorf, was among the entourage there.

"He's going to play tournaments in the IJGA and AJGA, travel all over the place," Westendorf said. "Everything changes day-by-day with (COVID). No one really knows how that's going to work out.

"When Peoria Christian went to online learning in the (spring) semester last year, Walker really liked it, got a lot out of it and enjoyed it.

"So this works really well for him, he can take care of school and get experience traveling around the country playing against some really great players."

Asked to imagine playing one round with any golfer, Walker didn't hesitate in who it would be:

"Tiger Woods," he said.

Perhaps he's on a path now to not having to imagine a PGA spot one day.

