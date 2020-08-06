CHAMPAIGN — It’s safe to say nobody was more elated than Illini coach Brad Underwood when Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Illinois basketball.

Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Underwood shared that he was "very, very hands-off" during the young stars’ decision-making processes. But he is overjoyed with their return to his program.

"I couldn’t be more happy for those two guys," Underwood said. "To be able to go through the process, the many, multiple interviews they both did. To experience that, the interview process, and really find out as much information about their position as they could."

A week ago, it looked as if Dosunmu would be remaining in the draft, as he had hoped to all along since declaring back in April. And with Cockburn back home in New York and not on campus for voluntary workouts, it seemed he, too, might have had his heart set on the NBA Draft.

But when Dosunmu shocked fans and pundits with his decision to withdraw from the draft on Friday night, Cockburn quickly announced that he, too, would be returning in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

Now Underwood returns what is unquestionably his best team in four years at Illinois.

In fact, with Dosunmu and Cockburn back on board, this could be the best Illini team in far more than a decade.

The talent in the stable now resembles that of the mid-2000s, when Dee Brown and James Augustine represented the Big Ten’s top one-two guard-post combination and when future NBA players Deron Williams and Luther Head prowled the backcourt.

For his part, Underwood had been preparing for a season without both of his budding stars, with either Cockburn or Dosunmu returning, and with both of them coming back. Now he finally knows what he’s working with.

"I think that’s one of the great challenges, that’s one of the COVID 2020 problems," Underwood said. "There were so many unknowns. I’ve got a bunch of ideas right here on my desk that included Kofi, not Ayo, or included neither one of them. Having both of them back, there are some things we’ll have to change and look at, but we’ve got time for that, and we’re excited about that. But I really haven’t done any basketball stuff here in the last month in terms of trying to figure all that out."

Dosunmu is headed into his third collegiate season after twice electing to declare and then withdraw from the draft, and Cockburn is coming off one of the most dominant Illini freshman seasons in program history.

Supplemented by Illinois Mr. Basketball winner Adam Miller, crafty distributor Andre Curbelo and 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins, Underwood is bringing in another talented group of youngsters.

Along with the stars and the young guns, Illinois returns a strong supporting cast that includes Peoria native Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier, who have nearly three years of starting experience each, and up-and-down forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who will be looking to bounce back after a regression last season as a sophomore.

In short, the Illini have become the national media darlings in recent months. CBS Sports bumped Illinois up 20 spots to No. 7 in its preseason top 25, and NBC has Illinois at No. 9 now after the weekend’s developments.

That comes with a price.

"The continuity, the knowing what it’s like to go on the road, knowing what it’s like to play in big games, that excites me," Underwood said. "So we’ll play on that a little more. But I do know this, we’ve got to be tougher than we have ever been. We’ve got to execute better than we ever have."

COVID-19 may yet throw another wrench in Illinois basketball’s return to prominence. But for now, everything is looking up in Champaign. A lot has changed in one year.

"There’s a difference between being a hunter and being the hunted," Underwood said. "You’ve got to stay hungry. You’ve got to stay challenged. That’s what has changed for us."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.