PEORIA — The Tri-County Conference will expand with a new member in 2021-22.

School administrators in the T-C Conference have voted, unanimously, to accept Dwight Township High School to its group.

The new conference lineup now includes Dwight, Henry-Senachwine, Lowpoint Washburn, Marquette Academy, Midland, Putnam County, Roanoke-Benson, Seneca and Streator-Woodland.