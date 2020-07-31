PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen added to their roster for the 2020-21 season, signing two more players on Friday.

The SPHL team signed defenseman Marc-Eric Bourque and right wing Tommy Cardinal.

Bourque, 22, is a 5-foot-7, 190-pound native of Chandler, Quebec, who was captain of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League's Princeville Titans.

He turned pro last season in Europe, playing for Remparts de Tours in the France2 League, where he notched three goals and eight assists in 25 games, then added three playoff appearances.

Cardinal, 21, is a 5-foot-10, 201-pound right wing from St-Étienne-de-Lauzon, Quebec.

He played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2016-17 and 2017-18 for Shawinigan and Val-d'Or Foreurs, notching six goals and six assists with 146 penalty minutes in 111 career games.

Cardinal plays with a tough edge, logging 12 fights in the QMJHL.

The Rivermen won the SPHL last season with a 33-8-5 record in a campaign halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league plans to start the 2020-21 season in mid-December.

