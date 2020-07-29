PEKIN -- It was a change for the better.

That was the reaction from golfers to a major tweak in the format of the Sunset Hills Best Ball Invitational golf tournament.

For the first 51 years of the tournament's history, teams that lost in the second round of the four-round competition were eliminated.

That sent half the field to the sidelines halfway through a tournament known as much for camaraderie as competition.

Under the new format, teams that lose in the second round still move on in their division if they won in the first round. Those teams then have the opportunity to play for fifth place.

Barry Neal was one of the fifth-place finishers Sunday at Sunset Hills Golf Club along with longtime playing partner Brad Peck. They placed fifth in the Augusta Division.

"After we won Thursday (in the first round), we were especially happy because we knew we were guaranteed of playing during the weekend," Neal said. "Even if we had lost our first two matches, I'd still be in favor of the new format."

Neal is a member of the tournament committee. He said he didn't hear any negative feedback from golfers on the new format.

"And that didn't surprise me," he said. "Getting a chance to play more golf is never a bad thing, and guys are getting more for their money now, especially the guys who come in from out of town to play in the tournament."

The format change wasn't done because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal said, but the timing was perfect in the fallout from the pandemic.

"I'm sure it helped Sunset Hills to have more golfers and spectators there Saturday (for the third round) than there would have been under the old format," Neal said. "I'm sure Sunset Hills can use the extra revenue from things like cart rentals and food and beverage sales after being shut down early in the season."

General Manager Brett Shemansky confirmed it was a good weekend financially for Sunset Hills.

He said sales at the Halfway House on the course were stronger than usual in the third and final rounds and sales at Mashie's Pub & Eatery also were up for the final round.

"Sales were so good Saturday at the Halfway House that I had to make a run for more beer and other supplies," Shemansky said.

Shemansky is a big favorite of the tournament format change, not just because it helped the bottom line at Sunset Hills.

"There are so many good golfers in this tournament. Anything can happen in a match," he said. "David Perkins and Chris Frasco lost in the first round Thursday (in Championship Flight). David is No. 42 (in the World Amateur Golf Ranking)."

There was a full field of 192 golfers on 96 two-man teams, playing in six divisions, at this year's tournament.

One of the golfers shot a hole-in-one. Clint Ruwe aced the third hole Saturday.

It was the first hole-in-one in the tournament since Danny Cox aced No. 5 in 2013.

Walter Brown, who won this year's tournament with partner Jason Kemp, had a hole-in-one at No. 5 in 2001.

Here are the results of championship, third-place, consolation championship and fifth-place matches in this year's tournament:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Championship: Walter Brown and Jason Kemp def. Tim Saurs and Ryan Saurs 2 and 1.

Third place: Kevin Jones and Justin McKinley def. Matt Compton and Jack Compton 2 and 1.

Consolation championship: Chris Frasco and David Perkins def. Cody Ernst and Danny Cox 8 and 6.

Fifth place: Shane McCafferty and Mitch McCafferty def. Jim Olt Jr. and Derek Anderson 3 and 2.

AUGUSTA FLIGHT

Championship: Steve Butler and Chase Butler def. Chris Fort and Steve Funk 3 and 2.

Third place: Gus Kormah and Ben Thomas def. Clint Ruwe and Cole Ruwe 1-up.

Consolation championship: Luke Gruden and Mike Ghidina def. Brett McGinnis and Jeremy Crouch 3 and 1.

Fifth place: Barry Neal and Brad Peck def. Greg VanDyke and Jeff VanDyke 5 and 4.

HARDING PARK FLIGHT

Championship: Trent Mason and Noah Kesselmayer def. Larry Moreland and Brady Hilst 3 and 2.

Third place: Kyle Ruschmeyer and Andy Snell def. Doug Harrington and Brad Halverson 4 and 3.

Consolation championship: Scott Peterson and Todd Peterson def. Terry Schoedel and John Meyer 2 and 1.

Fifth place: Justin Clark and Chris Dewitt def. Jarrod Cranwill and Andy Heberer 2 and 1.

WINGED FOOT FLIGHT

Championship: J.T. Ramsey and Jack Ramsey def. Brad Gregurich and Todd Lowman 4 and 3.

Third place: Kerry Schmidt and Don Watson def. Brian Feeney and Josh Herman 1-up (19 holes).

Consolation championship: Brian Berndt and Andrew Nelson def. Adam Smith and Chris Allen 2 and 1.

Fifth place: Randy Goyen and Greg Rice def. Glenn Bond and Brady Utley 4 and 3.

ROYAL ST. GEORGE'S FLIGHT

Championship: Keith Dunkelbarger and Kent Dunkenbarger def. Jerry Anderson and Rick Moss 2 and 1.

Third place: Nick Hill and Chip Hill def. Phil Lee and Mark Borsch 2 and 1.

Consolation championship: Randy Nell and Gregg Nell def. Todd Robertson and Travis Christianson 1-up.

Fifth place: Logan Ridenour and Jake Seley def. Jerry Cox and Greg Maloney 2 and 1.

LEGENDS FLIGHT

Championship: Ed Kaizer Sr. and Ed Kaiser Jr. def. Paul Robertson and Kevin Scott 4 and 3.

Third place: Chris Fortin and Casey O'Connor def. Cole Munge and Collin Allen 3 and 2.

Consolation championship: Greg Sheppard and Kirk DeFrates def. Jon Closen and Travis Shock 3 and 2.

Fifth place: Darrin Lounsberry and Alex Lounsberry def. Rick Gebhardt and Brandon Gebhardt 3 and 2.

