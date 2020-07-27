EUREKA — Most fall sports at Division III Eureka College have suspended competition through the remainder of calendar year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is that football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer can plan for spring seasons.

Men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf at EC will still be able to conduct a fall schedule. Football plays in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, while the other sports compete in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

"I was holding out hope we’d get to play maybe a reduced schedule this fall," said Eureka football coach Kurt Barth. "But when the NCAA’s (coronavirus) testing recommendations came out, that brought a death blow. The testing costs and getting results back within 72 hours of a game just are not feasible for us."

EC athletic director Bryan Moore estimated that one round of testing for all of Eureka College’s athletes would cost from $12,000-$15,000. Each football player would have to be tested once a week and the other sports at least that often. Add to that the quick return of the test results needed prior to outside competition.

"There’s no path for us to make that work (financially)," Moore said. "There’s nobody at the Division III level I know of who can make that work."

Barth said his players were disappointed, but encouraged they would be able to continue fall workouts.

Moore said details for a spring season for each sport would be worked out in the coming weeks.

Midwest Conference

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Midwest Conference announced Monday it will suspend league competition through Dec. 31.

"We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall," said MWC executive director Heather Benning. "However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country, and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time."

Among the 10 MWC members is Knox College and Monmouth College.

"This is a disappointing day for our student-athletes, but they should not be without hope. We will keep moving forward to re-imagine their athletics seasons to ensure they have the most robust experience possible this year," said Knox College director of athletics Daniella Irle. "There are many options remaining to be explored and I am confident that our Prairie Fire student-athletes and coaches will continue to adapt and adjust to changing environments."

Teams will be allowed to train and practice this fall, consistent with federal and state public health recommendations.

"During this period, Monmouth student-athletes will dedicate themselves to conditioning and skills development," said Monmouth athletic director Roger Haynes. "Modified practices and workouts will take place. Student-athletes will continue to focus on excelling in the classroom. And Monmouth teams will emerge stronger and prepared to compete at the highest level."

Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt said the decision to suspend all competition through Dec. 31 was not an easy one.

"Athletics is an important part of our students' college experience," he said. "We look forward to the day when intercollegiate athletic competition resumes, but it's important that it resumes in a healthy environment for all of our students, coaches, support staff and fans. Our fall sports student-athletes will continue their progress toward their degrees while also becoming even stronger athletes when competition resumes."

Other lower-division conferences involving Illinois schools also suspended fall sports competition through Dec. 31.

They include the Division III CCIW (Illinois Wesleyan, Augustana, Elmhurst, Millikin, North Central, North Park and Wheaton) and Division II GLVC (Illinois-Springfield, Lewis and Quincy).

