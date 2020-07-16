PEORIA — Notre Dame High School football head coach Pat Armstrong confirmed he shut down workouts this week when a player on the team reported a positive test for COVID-19.

The player was not infected through contact with his team, according to Armstrong, who also noted that some media reports Thursday citing the team was in quarantine were not true.

Armstrong says that during protocol questioning before workouts earlier this week, 15 players reported being exposed to someone -- outside the football program -- who had tested positive for COVID-19.

One of his players was tested, and it came back positive.

"The team is not under quarantine," Armstrong said. "I've seen that reported and it's not accurate. Several days have gone by and they are not symptomatic. If we wanted to have conditioning sessions right now we could. We shut down out of an abundance of safety. It's about keeping our kids and our coaches safe.

"We have worked all along with the Peoria City/County Health Department and followed their guidelines thoroughly. They have told us no one needs to be in quarantine. We have one player who has tested positive. I don’t know if he had symptoms or was asymptomatic. None of our other kids on the team have shown any symptoms."

Armstrong said players record their temperatures before practice, the staff verifies player temps when they get to practice, and the players are asked questions screening them for possible COVID exposure.

"On Tuesday, when we asked them if anyone had been exposed to some who has tested positive for COVID-19, 15 of our players answered yes," Armstrong said. "We met and decided to shut everything down, send everyone home.

"One of our players has tested positive, from exposure outside the team. We've had an uptick in the Notre Dame community, kids who have graduated, that have tested positive recently."

The coach sent an email to the parents of all the players, and one of them relayed that email to media outlets.

"I'm disappointed a parent did that," Armstrong said. "I feel sorry for the kid who has the positive test. We are, of course, not going to identify him.

"We'll continue to monitor our situation and follow all protocols and decide when we can resume.

"We could practice tomorrow if we wanted to. COVID-19 is an evolving issue, there seems to be a lot of fuel for it coming from political aspects, both sides.

"That said, my parents are in their late 70s, and this is a very serious virus and it's hurting people. I don't want my parents to get infected. And I don't want our kids infected either.

"So we choose caution."

