PEORIA -- The eighth annual Whiskeydaddle Races have been canceled, race officials said Friday.

"Putting on an event of this size, with the planning, the costs, and the unknown, is not a good move for the Whiskeydaddle Races and ShaZam Racing," said Adam White, co-owner of the Whiskeydaddle Races, ShaZam Racing, and owner of RC Outfitters.

"As a company, we need to focus on the future, and focus on bringing this race back to our community in 2021 and beyond. It is not an issue of us being able to put on a safe event. Rather, we have lost so much time to promote the race, our registration numbers are far behind what we need to break even financially."

Those registrants seeking a refund or deferral should access their online registration by July 24 and opt to defer to 2021 or request a refund. No processing fees will be refunded. Additionally, there is a $1.95 fee to process a refund that will be deducted from the total refund.